Kvant materiallarida elektronlar oqimini boshqarish uchun ishlab chiqilgan yangi usul

Researchers from Penn State have developed an electrical method to control the direction of electron flow in quantum materials, potentially leading to advancements in electronic devices and quantum computers. The method was demonstrated in materials that exhibit the quantum anomalous Hall (QAH) effect, where the flow of electrons along the edge of a material does not lose energy. This effect occurs in materials known as QAH insulators, which are topological insulators that conduct current only on their edges. The researchers found that applying a current pulse to the QAH insulator can change the direction of electron flow. This ability to control electron flow is crucial for optimizing information transfer and storage in quantum technologies.

The previous method of changing the direction of electron flow relied on an external magnet, making it impractical for small devices like smartphones. The new electrical method provides a more convenient and efficient solution. The researchers optimized the QAH insulator by increasing the density of the applied current, resulting in very high current density that switched the magnetization direction and the direction of electron transport. This shift from magnetic to electronic control in quantum materials is similar to the shift that occurred in traditional memory storage, where magnets were replaced by electronic methods in newer technologies.

The research team also provided a theoretical interpretation of their methodology. They are currently focused on pausing electrons on their route and demonstrating the QAH effect at higher temperatures. The long-term goal is to replicate the QAH effect at more technologically relevant temperatures. The research was funded by the Army Research Office, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the National Science Foundation, with additional support from the Materials Research Science and Engineering Center for Nanoscale Science at Penn State and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation’s EPiQS Initiative.

Quantum anomalous Hall (QAH) effect: A phenomenon in which the flow of electrons along the edge of a material does not lose energy.

QAH insulators: Materials that exhibit the QAH effect, which are a type of topological insulator that only conduct current on their edges.

Topological insulator: A material that is an insulator in its interior but can conduct electricity on its surface or edges due to its unique electronic band structure.

