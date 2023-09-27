Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Yangi ochilgan qit'a Zelandiya Yerning yashirin sirlarini ochib berdi

ByGabriel Bota

Sentyabr 27, 2023
Yangi ochilgan qit'a Zelandiya Yerning yashirin sirlarini ochib berdi

Geoscientists have made a groundbreaking discovery, unveiling a long-hidden continent known as Zealandia or Te Riu-a-Maui. This remarkable revelation comes after centuries of obscurity and marks a significant breakthrough in the field of geology. Zealandia, which spans a vast expanse of 1.89 million square miles, is now recognized as the world’s smallest, thinnest, and most youthful continent.

Unlike other continents, Zealandia is predominantly submerged beneath the ocean’s surface, with only a few scattered islands mirroring the topography of New Zealand. The discovery of Zealandia highlights the fact that even the most obvious phenomena can evade human understanding for extended periods. As one geologist involved in the discovery team observed, “This is an example of how something very obvious can take a while to uncover.”

Studying Zealandia has been challenging for scientists due to its submerged nature. They have relied on rock and sediment samples collected from the ocean floor, as well as drilling sites and shores of nearby islands. Through their research, geologists have uncovered interesting geological patterns in West Antarctica, hinting at the possibility of a subduction zone near the Campbell Plateau off the coast of New Zealand.

The findings from Zealandia’s investigation have led to the creation of an updated map, revealing the continent’s volcanic center and other significant geological features. This improved understanding of Zealandia’s geology brings to light its hidden secrets, providing valuable insights into what lies beneath the Earth’s oceans.

Overall, the discovery of Zealandia serves as a reminder that there is still much to learn and explore about our planet. It underscores the importance of continuous scientific efforts to unravel the mysteries that have eluded human comprehension for centuries.

manbalar:
– Phys.org
-BBC

