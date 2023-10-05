Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

14-yil 2023-oktabrdagi “Olov halqasi” aylanasimon quyosh tutilishini ko‘rish bo‘yicha qo‘llanma

ByViki Stavropulu

Oct 5, 2023
14-yil 2023-oktabrdagi “Olov halqasi” aylanasimon quyosh tutilishini ko‘rish bo‘yicha qo‘llanma

If you’re looking for a prime spot to view the upcoming Oct. 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse, you’re in luck. We have detailed maps that show the path of the eclipse through the Hill Country, San Antonio, and South Central Texas.

To read the maps, here’s a quick guide:
– Blue Area: This indicates the region where the full eclipse will occur, and where the mesmerizing ‘ring of fire’ effect will be visible.
– Red Lines: These lines represent the duration of the full eclipse in minutes and seconds.
– White Area: This is the “grazing zone” where certain topographical features of the moon can be seen.

If you live or work in San Antonio, you won’t need to travel far to witness the eclipse. The entire city and Bexar County are within the path of the full annular eclipse, meaning the ‘ring of fire’ effect will be visible from any location. The duration of the full effect will vary depending on your location, ranging from 3 minutes in east Bexar County to 4.5 minutes in west Bexar County.

Outside of the path of the full annular eclipse is the fascinating ‘grazing zone’. Here, the moon’s path will graze the inside of the sun, providing the opportunity to witness a phenomenon called “Baily’s Beads”, where the sun shines through the craters of the moon. Some areas in the grazing zone include Canyon Lake, New Braunfels, Seguin, and Brackettville.

For those seeking the longest duration of the ‘ring of fire’ effect, head to Edwards, Real, Bandera, Medina, Atascosa, or Live Oak Counties. These areas will experience nearly 5 minutes of the annular eclipse near locations such as Rocksprings, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Hondo, Jourdanton, and Three Rivers.

Additionally, Frio, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Uvalde, and Wilson Counties will also witness the full annular eclipse.

Make sure to find your location on the maps provided to plan your viewing of this spectacular natural event.

manbalar:
– Maps and information from KSAT News.

By Viki Stavropulu

bog'liq Post

fan

Adityaning L1 missiyasi 1 kun ichida L18 nuqtasiga erishish yo'lida: ISRO raisi

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Endryu
fan

DLR Mars va Oyni o'rganish botlari uchun sinov to'shagini quradi

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Endryu
fan

Yangi tadqiqot odamlar Amerika qit'asida ilgari o'ylanganidan ancha oldin yashaganligini ko'rsatmoqda.

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Adityaning L1 missiyasi 1 kun ichida L18 nuqtasiga erishish yo'lida: ISRO raisi

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

DLR Mars va Oyni o'rganish botlari uchun sinov to'shagini quradi

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Yangi tadqiqot odamlar Amerika qit'asida ilgari o'ylanganidan ancha oldin yashaganligini ko'rsatmoqda.

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Shukrona kunida Ontarioda ajoyib Drakonid meteorit yomg'iri osmonni yoritadi

Oct 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments