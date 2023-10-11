Nemo nuqtasi: kosmik kemaning oxirgi dam olish joyi

If you’re looking for a place on Earth that is truly in the middle of nowhere, look no further than Point Nemo, also known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility. Situated in the stormy South Pacific Ocean, Point Nemo is the most remote location from land, approximately 2,688 kilometers (1670 miles) away from the nearest dry land. Not only is it far from civilization, but even the ocean floor is 4 km (2.5 miles) below.

Point Nemo has earned the nickname “spacecraft graveyard” due to its track record of being the final resting place for over 160 spacecraft since 1971. From the dramatic demise of the Mir space station to numerous secret spy satellites, these derelict spacecraft find their resting place in the depths of the ocean at Point Nemo. While the article specifically mentions Soviet satellites, other countries including China and even the International Space Station (ISS) have also contributed to the accumulating space debris.

In fact, the Chinese space station Tiangong-1 accidentally crashed nearby, adding to the collection of space junk in the area. The ISS itself is expected to join its discarded components at Point Nemo in 2030, as part of the plan to de-orbit and crash the space station.

Although Point Nemo may seem desolate and inaccessible, there have been ventures in the past that offered flights to the area for enthusiasts eager to witness the spectacle of spacecraft descending into the ocean. However, the best vantage point for viewing these events has been from the beautiful island of Fiji.

So, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to be part of an exclusive group of people who have witnessed the end of space missions, it might be time to start planning your trip to Point Nemo.

Ta'rif:

– Point Nemo: The Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility, a location in the South Pacific Ocean that is the furthest point from any landmass.

– International Space Station (ISS): A habitable space station that serves as a laboratory for scientific research in space, jointly operated by NASA, Roscosmos, and other space agencies.

