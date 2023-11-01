The Enigmatic World of Space: Exploring the Sun’s Influence on Earth

Have you ever been captivated by the mysteries of space and wondered about the impact of solar activity on our planet? Journey with us as we dive into the enigmatic field of Heliophysics and discover the fascinating work of Ale Pacini, a dedicated Heliophysics Data Steward at NCEI.

Ale’s fascination with the Sun and its dynamics began in 2000 when she embarked on her journey in Solar Physics as an undergraduate Research Assistant at Mackenzie University in Brazil. It was during this time that she fell in love with the intricacies of our beautiful star and its profound connections to our blue planet.

Joining NCEI as a NOAA Affiliate in 2021, Ale delved into the world of magnetometer data from NOAA’s satellites. Through her work, she gained valuable insights into the pivotal role of NCEI’s Solar and Terrestrial Physics (STP) group in advancing Solar and Space Weather science and operations. Driven by her desire to contribute further to NOAA’s mission, Ale applied for a federal position and, in the summer of 2023, became an ecstatic new federal employee at NCEI/STP.

As a Helio Data Steward, Ale’s daily tasks revolve around her deep understanding of current and future NCEI Solar and Space Weather products, as well as fulfilling the needs of data users. She collaborates with teams working on upcoming NOAA Space Weather missions, scientists and operators utilizing the data, and colleagues responsible for archiving and providing access to datasets. Additionally, Ale plays a vital role in enhancing NOAA’s communication and outreach efforts by delivering public talks and improving their online presence.

Ale’s enthusiasm for her work bubbles to the surface when she discusses sunspots, auroras, and the impact of solar flares. She delights in unraveling the intricate details of these extraordinary phenomena and illustrating how our planet dances in the embrace of the solar wind.

What training and education are required for a career in Heliophysics?

A career in Heliophysics typically follows the traditional pathway of completing an undergraduate degree in Physics, followed by a master’s and a Ph.D. While the specific position of a Helio Data Steward requires a scientific background to comprehend both the data and the physics behind the measurements, there are various career paths within Heliophysics, ranging from data analysts and software engineers to space weather forecasters, educators, and communicators.

What inspired Ale to pursue a career in Heliophysics?

Ale’s passion for space science was ignited by the movie “Contact,” where she witnessed Jodie Foster’s portrayal of an astrophysicist. The determination and dedication exhibited by a woman working in observatories and fighting for her science inspired Ale to envision herself in that role. Serendipitously, Ale ended up working in the very observatories showcased in the movie and even had the opportunity to meet Dr. Jill Tarter, the real-life astronomer who served as the inspiration for the character.

What projects is Ale currently working on?

Ale is deeply involved in the development of the future mission Space Weather Follow-On L1 (SWFO-L1), slated for launch by NOAA in 2025. She is actively supporting the NCEI/STP team in preparing the satellite for its mission, which will provide invaluable observations for NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) and serve as a valuable resource for the Helio science community.

What is Ale’s favorite aspect of her job?

Ale finds great joy in the convergence of her passions, which include Heliophysics, science outreach, and data stewardship. Working with multidisciplinary teams and learning from diverse perspectives are the aspects of her job that she finds most exhilarating, as they contribute a wealth of insights and value to their shared objectives.