Havo tadqiqotlari Buyuk to'siq rifining yarmida dugonglarning uzoq muddatli qisqarishini ko'rsatadi

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 27, 2023
A recent aerial survey conducted by researchers from James Cook University has revealed a clear and long-term decline in the population of dugongs along approximately 1200km of coastline in Queensland. The vulnerable species has been monitored by the university since the 1980s through aerial surveys conducted every five years.

The latest data from the November flights confirms that the dugong population has been experiencing an annual loss of 2.3 percent since 2005. The decline primarily affects the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef, from the Whitsundays to Bundaberg, with very few calves observed in the region. The researchers have also identified a significant decline in the dugong population at Hervey Bay, estimated at 5.7 percent per year since 2005. However, this estimate could have been influenced by severe flooding that occurred last year, leading to the loss of seagrass, a critical food source for dugongs.

The decline in dugong numbers is concerning news for the federal government, which is currently working to prevent the Great Barrier Reef from being listed as a World Heritage site in danger. The reef is home to one of the world’s largest populations of dugongs, and its seagrass feeding grounds are an essential part of the region’s World Heritage values.

The researchers attribute the decline in dugong numbers to key threats such as poor water quality and climate change. They emphasize the need to protect seagrass meadows, particularly those in deeper waters, as they serve as crucial habitats for the species. The survey work is supported by the federal government, which has allocated additional funding for ongoing research in Hervey Bay.

While the decline in the Hervey Bay population may be temporary, the overall decline observed across approximately half of the Great Barrier Reef underscores the urgency for conservation efforts. Preserving and understanding seagrass habitats is crucial to ensure the long-term survival of dugongs in the region.

manbalar:
– The research conducted by James Cook University
– Statement from Chris Cleguer, lead dugong researcher at the university’s Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research

