Colorado residents will have the opportunity to witness a rare celestial event on Saturday morning as a “ring of fire” solar eclipse takes place. This type of eclipse, known as an annular solar eclipse, occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. However, due to the moon being farther away from the earth, it appears smaller in size and does not completely block out the sun, creating a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect in the sky.

While most parts of Colorado, including Denver, will not experience the full “Ring of Fire,” residents can still observe approximately 82% of the sun’s coverage by the moon. To witness the complete eclipse, individuals will need to travel to areas in southwest Colorado, such as the Four Corners region or nearby cities like Albuquerque or Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The upcoming eclipse has generated a lot of excitement, resulting in increased traffic along the Highway 160 Corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has issued a warning to drivers to be cautious and prepared for extra congestion.

In Denver, the eclipse will commence at 9:14 a.m., reaching its maximum coverage of 82% at 10:36 a.m., and concluding at 12:06 p.m. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science will be offering telescopes for public use to safely observe the eclipse.

To protect one’s eyes during the eclipse, it is crucial to use proper eye protection. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient to prevent eye damage. Special solar eclipse glasses are recommended and should be worn during the entire duration of the eclipse. Alternatively, viewers can make a pinhole projector from items such as a cereal box to indirectly observe the eclipse. Cameras, binoculars, and telescopes should also be equipped with special solar filters.

For those unable to watch the eclipse safely at home, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is hosting an eclipse viewing event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Witnessing this rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse promises to be an awe-inspiring event that should not be missed.

