Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander va Pragyan Rover uchun umid so'nadi

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 28, 2023
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander va Pragyan Rover uchun umid so'nadi

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended its wait to 14 days to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3. However, former ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra believes that even if the rover fails to revive, it would be a miracle if the lander continues to work.

The Chandrayaan lander rover was originally designed for only 14 days of operation. In the extreme lunar conditions of the Southern pole, temperatures can drop to as low as -200 degrees Celsius. At such cold temperatures, plastic materials, carbon power materials, and electronics are likely to crack and fail. However, Mishra remains hopeful that ISRO has implemented effective thermal management measures to overcome these challenges.

To protect the electrical components from the harsh lunar night temperatures that can reach as low as -250 degrees Celsius, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover had been put into “sleep mode” during their mission. Scientists estimate there is only a 50% chance that these devices can endure the freezing temperatures.

Former ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar expressed concerns that the chances of awakening the rover and lander are diminishing with time. The ISRO team, however, remains committed to establishing contact with the spacecraft until September 30, which marks the next lunar sunset. If the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover fail to wake up, ISRO has announced that they will remain on the moon as India’s lunar ambassador.

manbalar:
– ANI (via Twitter)
– BBC (via YouTube)

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

fan

Glyukoza darajasini doimiy monitoring qilish uchun innovatsion taqiladigan patch

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Biomarkerni aniqlash uchun yuqori sezgir va barqaror moslashuvchan elektrokimyoviy sensor

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Milliarder kosmik turizmning yuksalishi: Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin va SpaceX ga qarash

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Glyukoza darajasini doimiy monitoring qilish uchun innovatsion taqiladigan patch

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Biomarkerni aniqlash uchun yuqori sezgir va barqaror moslashuvchan elektrokimyoviy sensor

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Milliarder kosmik turizmning yuksalishi: Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin va SpaceX ga qarash

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Ongning integratsiyalashgan axborot nazariyasi psevdofanmi?

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments