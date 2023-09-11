Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Yangi labirintdan qochish: Yumshoq robotlar murakkab makonlarda jismoniy aql bilan harakat qiladi

ByViki Stavropulu

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Yangi labirintdan qochish: Yumshoq robotlar murakkab makonlarda jismoniy aql bilan harakat qiladi

Soft robots made from liquid crystal elastomer can navigate complex spaces without computer or human input. Developed by a team at North Carolina State University, these robots rely on the concept of physical intelligence, meaning their behaviors are dictated by the materials they are made from and their structural design. The robots, resembling pieces of string, have been able to navigate mazes and even negotiate around moving obstacles.

The team recently unveiled an improved version of the robot that can handle even more complicated scenarios. The robots are made from the same liquid crystal elastomer as before, but the key difference is the asymmetrical design. One half of the robot is a twisted ribbon that can stretch into a straight line, while the other half is a tighter twist that also twists around itself. This asymmetry creates different forces on each end of the robot, allowing it to turn without having to come into contact with an object.

The robot, named the “maze escaper” by the authors, is able to navigate mazes with moving walls and gaps smaller than its body size. The ability to move in arcs allows it to wiggle its way free from tight spots. The researchers believe that this technology has potential applications in soft robot design, particularly for applications where the robots can harvest heat energy from their environment.

This breakthrough in soft robotics demonstrates the power of physical intelligence and opens up possibilities for innovative approaches in robot design. The study detailing this development is published in the journal Science Advances.

manbalar:
– Journal: Science Advances
- Shimoliy Karolina shtat universiteti

By Viki Stavropulu

bog'liq Post

fan

Sayyora chegaralarini chetlab o'tish xavfi ostida bo'lgan insoniyat jamiyatlarini qo'llab-quvvatlash uchun Yerning qobiliyati

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
fan

Ishga tushirish yo'li: Karbon xaritasi koalitsiyasida asosiy bosqichlarga erishish

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
fan

Yilning eng yaxshi astronomiya fotografi nominatsiyasiga kiritilgan astrofotograf

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

Yangiliklar

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 yangilanishi Cyberpunkdan ilhomlangan yangi mahorat daraxti imtiyozlarini taqdim etadi: Edgerunners Anime

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Qog'oz Mario: Nintendo Switch uchun ming yillik eshik: qimmatga tushadigan vizual yangilanishlar?

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Apple atrof-muhitga ta'sirini kamaytirish uchun uglerodsiz Apple Watch Series 9 ni taqdim etdi.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Chip Foose Hand SEMA uchun Mustang poygasi kontseptsiyasini chizadi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments