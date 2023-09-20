Eleven individuals armed with picks, brushes, and shovels are diligently working together to uncover the remains of a remarkable 95-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton. These amateur volunteers spend their days scraping away soil beneath Belmont Station, a property located in the outback town of Winton, Queensland. While the scorching sun beats down upon them, these dedicated “duggers” remain in high spirits as they search for prehistoric bones.

Among these enthusiastic volunteers is Ali Calvey, a self-professed “dinosaur tragic” who has been participating in digs since 2008. In fact, Ms. Calvey has joined 14 digs in total and has even relocated to Winton with her partner to volunteer at the Age of Dinosaurs Museum. She spends five days a week in the laboratory preparing specimens for display.

Australia, with its accessible volunteering opportunities, has become one of the most favored locations globally for citizen scientists interested in dinosaurs. Winton, in particular, has emerged as the dinosaur capital of the country. The opening of the Age of Dinosaurs Museum in 2009 by grazier David Elliott has made the town a popular destination for paleo-tourism, contributing approximately $70 million annually to Queensland’s outback tourism industry.

For a region struggling with drought and a declining population, the success of the museum has brought much-needed economic support. The curator of palaeontology at the museum, Matthew Herne, has witnessed the growing interest in Queensland’s prehistoric past and considers it a tremendous boost for the outback communities.

The Age of Dinosaurs Museum has been conducting week-long digs on outback properties for more than two decades, contributing to the ongoing discovery of new fossils. Unearthing these bones, even those as small as an eraser, can be challenging in the vast and barren landscape of the Queensland outback. However, the passion and dedication of everyday people participating in these digs have led to extraordinary discoveries.

Retirees, often with a lifelong passion for dinosaurs, make up a significant portion of the dig participants. These individuals, with their skills and abundant energy, want to contribute to something meaningful during their retirement years. Karyn Deane, a retiree who traveled over 25 hours by train and bus to join the dig, expresses her excitement at the prospect of finding something millions of years old.

One particularly special find during these digs is the long-necked sauropod, believed to be the largest dinosaur in Australia. The bones currently being uncovered likely belong to the same species from which grazier David Elliott discovered a fossilized femur in 1999. This sauropod, affectionately nicknamed Elliot, holds great personal significance for Mr. Elliott, as its discovery has significantly impacted his life.

The passion and dedication of these fierce dinosaur enthusiasts have turned the once-meagre tourist attraction into a thriving industry that draws visitors from around the globe. Going forward, the diggers and scientists continue their quest to unearth new treasures, making Queensland’s outback an essential destination for dinosaur lovers worldwide.

