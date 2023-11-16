New Study Reveals Dire Consequences of Melting Antarctic Ice

A recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change has presented alarming evidence regarding the rapid increase in global sea levels caused by the melting of the West Antarctic ice sheet. The study, titled “Unavoidable future increase in West Antarctic ice-shelf melting over the twenty-first century,” suggests that the ice sheet may have already reached a point of no return, with accelerated melting becoming unavoidable, even under more optimistic warming scenarios.

Lead researcher Kaitlin Naughten from the British Antarctic Survey emphasized the gravity of the situation. She projects that the resulting sea level rise will force coastal communities to either build extensive defense systems or face abandonment.

Until now, scientists have debated whether Antarctic melting would occur gradually or experience sudden “tipping points” that would accelerate the process. This study indicates that the latter is likely more accurate. The melting of ice shelves surrounding Antarctica plays a crucial role in maintaining stability for the vast ice sheets covering the continent. As these shelves melt, it opens the floodgates for rapid ice loss as the sheets collapse into the comparatively warmer ocean waters.

The consequences of a complete melt of the West Antarctic ice sheet, as suggested by the research, would lead to a staggering five-meter rise in global sea levels. This study is just one in a series of recent revelations highlighting the dire state of Antarctica’s ice. Earlier this year, the area of sea ice around the continent hit a record low, with a net loss of 7.5 trillion tonnes since 1997.

However, it is not only the West Antarctic ice sheet facing these dire circumstances. The Greenland ice sheet is also believed to be an irretrievable loss, projected to contribute an additional seven meters to global sea levels. In total, the world has seen a loss of 28 trillion tonnes of ice between 1997 and 2017.

This impending crisis poses a significant threat to the millions of people living in areas less than two meters above sea level. A 2019 study published in Nature Communications estimates that by mid-century, up to 340 million people could be vulnerable to annual flood events due to Antarctic instability. By 2100, this number could rise to a staggering 630 million.

The study’s findings highlight the far-reaching consequences of climate change driven by capitalist interests. The displacement of hundreds of millions of people in the coming decades underscores the ruling class’s inability to secure a future above water for those affected. As Karl Marx famously stated, the capitalist ruling class is “unfit to rule” as it fails to ensure the well-being of those under its power. In today’s context, this failure manifests in the inability to protect coastal communities from the submergence caused by melting ice sheets.

