NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) mission has unveiled the first-ever comprehensive map of minerals found in Earth’s dust source regions. This breakthrough map, created with data collected by an imaging spectrometer aboard the International Space Station (ISS), provides precise locations of 10 important minerals based on their reflective and absorptive properties. The distribution of these minerals plays a crucial role in climate regulation, as they can either cool or warm the atmosphere depending on their light reflectivity.

The EMIT map promises to offer a better understanding of mineral abundance and their impact on climate. By analyzing the distribution of these particles, scientists can improve climate models, which are crucial in combating the ongoing climate crisis. “Now, with EMIT, we’re going to see the big picture, and that’s certainly going to open some eyes,” said Roger Clark, an EMIT science team member and researcher at the Planetary Science Institute.

EMIT, developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, has been studying Earth’s surface since reaching the ISS in 2022. Its low-Earth orbit allows extensive analysis of regions inaccessible to ground-based geologists or even aircraft instruments. Over 17 months, EMIT captured 55,000 images covering a targeted area of study, including larger regions with dry and dusty landscapes. Additionally, EMIT has detected emissions of greenhouse gases, such as methane and carbon dioxide, originating from human-made infrastructure.

The data collected by EMIT will help scientists determine the origins and quantities of dust particles in Earth’s atmosphere, refining our knowledge of their reflective and absorptive properties. This information will be utilized to assess their impact on climate by incorporating it into climate models. Previously, scientists had access to data from only around 5,000 sites, but EMIT provides billions of samples in greater detail.

Beyond its significance in climate science, EMIT data can be used to evaluate the influence of wind-carrying dust on ecosystems. Research indicates that dust particles deposited in the ocean stimulate the growth of phytoplankton blooms. While this can have beneficial effects on marine life, it can also lead to the accumulation of toxins harmful to both species and humans. On the other hand, dust carried from the Andes to sub-Saharan Africa can provide essential nutrients for rainforest growth in the Amazon Basin. EMIT’s data allows scientists to track the distribution of these nutrients, aiding in the understanding of long-distance dust transport and soil chemistry.

Moreover, EMIT can identify vegetation, snow, ice, and human-created materials on Earth’s surface, providing a comprehensive overview of various components of the planet. The broad range of applications for EMIT’s data opens up new possibilities for scientific research and discoveries. “There will likely be a new generation of science that comes out that we don’t know about yet, and that’s a really cool thing,” noted mineral map pioneer Phil Brodrick from JPL.