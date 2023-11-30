NASA and the Space Weather Prediction Center have issued a warning about an impending solar storm that is set to strike Earth today, November 30. This solar storm, known as “cannibal CMEs,” is expected to disrupt radio and GPS signals and potentially create stunning auroras in the night sky.

The solar storm is a result of a powerful solar flare that occurred on November 29. This solar flare ejected a plasma eruption called a coronal mass ejection (CME) towards Earth, and is expected to hit today. The storm could last for approximately 15 hours and is classified as a G2-class solar flare.

Coronal mass ejections are waves emitted from the sun that contain highly charged ions capable of damaging satellites and communication systems on Earth. These ejections have the potential to blast Earth’s magnetosphere with solar energy and excite different gases such as oxygen and nitrogen. This can result in disruptions to radio and GPS signals, as well as the formation of vibrant auroras in the sky.

According to Spaceweather.com, multiple CMEs are heading towards Earth following a series of explosions on the sun. The biggest CME, launched on November 28, may combine with the earlier, lesser ones to form a cannibal CME. This cannibal CME has the potential to trigger strong G3-class geomagnetic storms, with mid-latitude auroras.

This solar storm serves as a reminder of the impact space weather can have on our technological infrastructure. Scientists and researchers continue to study and monitor these events in order to better predict and prepare for the effects of solar storms.

– What is a solar storm?

A solar storm occurs when the sun releases a large amount of energy in the form of solar flares and coronal mass ejections. These disturbances can disrupt Earth’s magnetic field and impact communication systems.

– How do solar storms affect Earth?

Solar storms can disrupt radio and GPS signals, damage satellites, and create vibrant auroras in the night sky.

– Are solar storms dangerous to humans?

Solar storms do not pose a direct threat to humans. However, they can affect our technological infrastructure and cause temporary disruptions to communication systems. It is important for scientists to monitor and predict these events to minimize potential impacts.