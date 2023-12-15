Amateur Astronomer Makes Potential Impact Crater Discovery on Jupiter’s Moon Io

An amateur astronomer may have made a significant discovery on Jupiter’s moon Io. Jesper Sandberg was examining a photograph taken by NASA’s Galileo mission in 2001 when he noticed a small dark scar, about 100 meters wide, that resembled an impact crater. This finding challenges the current understanding of Io’s geological processes, as it was previously believed to have no impact craters and only a perpetually transforming landscape.

To confirm the discovery, Sandberg reached out to planetary geologist Rosaly Lopes at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who then involved her colleague David Williams, a research professor at Arizona State University. Upon closer inspection, they determined that the circular shape of the scar and its isolated location away from a lava flow supported Sandberg’s claim of a potential impact crater.

Other experts in the field have also weighed in on the finding. Jani Radebaugh, a planetary geologist at Brigham Young University, expressed surprise that the scar had not been detected earlier. Tracy Gregg, a planetary volcanologist at the University at Buffalo, mentioned the difficulty in distinguishing an impact crater from a volcanic one based on the available data.

While the resolution of the image does not provide definitive evidence, Lopes suggests that the presence of one crater could indicate that there may be more hidden impact craters on Io. Exploring and studying these craters could assist scientists in developing better models of the moon’s geological history.

However, further investigations will have to wait for a future mission equipped with the necessary resolution to unveil more craters. The challenging and costly prospect of a close orbiter around Io is hindered by the intense radiation belt surrounding the moon. A potential solution may be a comprehensive flyby from a Jupiter orbiter, such as NASA’s Europa Clipper mission.

Amidst these developments, Sandberg remains dedicated to scouring photo archives, constantly discovering new details about Io’s fascinating surface. His discovery serves as a reminder of the importance of amateur astronomers in contributing to scientific knowledge.