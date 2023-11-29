Binafsha va yashil rangda porlash: STEVE fenomenining sirini o'rganish

We humans often believe we understand the complexities of nature, only to be humbled by its mysterious surprises. Such is the case with the awe-inspiring lights that paint the sky in shades of green and purple. While we may have assumed these ethereal ribbons were auroras, a recent revelation has shattered our preconceived notions. Allow us to introduce you to the phenomenon known as STEVE, or Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement.

Contrary to popular belief, the purple and green lights gracing the Northern Hemisphere are not traditional auroras. Instead, they are the result of STEVE’s enchanting presence. This atmospheric optical phenomenon captivated the attention of aurora watchers and enthusiasts in 2016, who christened it with the name Steve. However, evidence suggests that observations of Steve may date back as far as 1705. At the time, its true nature remained a baffling enigma that confounded many.

It was not until members of the Facebook group Alberta Aurora Chasers came together that they accurately identified and named the phenomenon. Termed a “proton arc”, Steve was attributed to a proton aurora. Enthusiasts soon discovered that these mesmerizing lights were not only beautiful but also a manifestation of charged particles from the Sun interacting with Earth’s magnetic field.

Since its discovery, Steve has been spotted in various locations, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Alaska, northern US states, Australia, and New Zealand. The phenomenon manifests as a narrow arc stretching for hundreds or thousands of miles, usually aligned east-west, and lasts from 20 minutes to an hour. Fascinatingly, Steve is only observed when an aurora is present, although it is not a regular aurora. Scientists propose that it consists of a rapidly moving stream of extremely hot particles, known as a sub-auroral ion drift or SAID.

As Earth ventures into a period of heightened solar activity known as solar maximum, opportunities to witness captivating celestial displays like Steve will increase. This solar cycle occurs approximately every 11 years, offering spectators the chance to marvel at these dancing lights even at lower latitudes. While Steve is best observed through the lens of a camera, appearing as a faint contrail streaking across the sky, it can also be seen with the naked eye, albeit easily overlooked.

Join us in embracing the wonder and beauty of nature’s surprises as we continue to explore and decipher the enigma of the STEVE phenomenon.

tez so'raladigan savollar

What is the STEVE phenomenon?

The STEVE phenomenon, also known as Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, is an atmospheric optical phenomenon that appears as purple and green ribbons of light in the sky.

Where can STEVE be seen?

STEVE has been observed in various locations, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Alaska, northern US states, Australia, and New Zealand.

How long does STEVE last?

STEVE typically lasts for about 20 minutes to an hour.

Is STEVE a type of aurora?

Although STEVE is observed in the presence of an aurora, it is not a traditional aurora. Scientists suggest that it comprises a fast-moving stream of extremely hot particles called a sub-auroral ion drift or SAID.