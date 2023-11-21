Wahoo اور Zwift کی جانب سے نئی قیمتوں اور شراکت میں تبدیلیوں کی نقاب کشائی کی گئی۔

Wahoo and Zwift, two leading players in the indoor cycling industry, have recently made some significant changes that are set to impact both consumers and the industry as a whole. The most notable change is the permanent reduction in price for the Wahoo KICKR CORE, one of Wahoo’s popular trainers. Previously priced at $599, it will now be available for $449.

But the changes don’t stop there. Wahoo is also offering an all-inclusive option for the KICKR CORE, which includes a pre-installed cassette and a 1-year subscription to Zwift for $599. Additionally, Wahoo is introducing bundles for their other hardware products that include a 1-year Zwift subscription. This move aims to provide customers with more options and functionality in the indoor cycling category.

With these pricing updates, Zwift and Wahoo are revolutionizing the indoor cycling experience. Consumers can now access high-quality trainers at a more affordable price point, making indoor training more accessible than ever before.

While these changes are undoubtedly beneficial for consumers, they also have implications for the industry. Garmin/Tacx and Elite, two major players in the indoor cycling market, may face challenges as a result of this price reduction. Additionally, the future of JetBlack, which works closely with Zwift on the Zwift Hub One, seems uncertain given the rapid progress of the Wahoo/Zwift partnership.

Overall, these changes represent a significant shift in the indoor cycling industry. Consumers can now enjoy high-quality trainers and a wider range of options at more affordable prices, while industry players must adapt and find new ways to compete in this evolving market.

