میں COVID سے اتنا بیمار کیوں ہوں حالانکہ مجھے ویکسین لگائی گئی ہے؟

Why am I so sick with COVID even though I am vaccinated?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals have become a cause for concern. It is disheartening to experience illness despite being fully vaccinated, but it is important to understand the reasons behind these breakthrough cases and the role of vaccines in mitigating severe illness.

Breakthrough infections occur when a fully vaccinated individual contracts the virus despite having received their recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. While vaccines significantly reduce the risk of infection, they are not 100% foolproof. This means that a small percentage of vaccinated individuals can still become infected, albeit with milder symptoms compared to those who are unvaccinated.

Several factors contribute to breakthrough infections. Firstly, no vaccine is perfect, and breakthrough cases are an expected outcome. The effectiveness of vaccines can vary depending on factors such as age, underlying health conditions, and the presence of new variants. Additionally, the level of exposure to the virus can also impact the likelihood of breakthrough infections.

It is crucial to note that even if a vaccinated individual does contract COVID-19, the vaccine still provides significant protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Vaccines have proven to be highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease and preventing overwhelming healthcare systems.

سوالات:

Q: If I’m fully vaccinated, why did I still get sick with COVID-19?

A: While vaccines greatly reduce the risk of infection, breakthrough cases can still occur. Vaccines primarily protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Q: Are breakthrough infections common?

A: Breakthrough infections are relatively rare, considering the large number of vaccinated individuals. The majority of vaccinated people who do contract COVID-19 experience mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Q: Can I transmit the virus if I have a breakthrough infection?

A: Although breakthrough infections are typically associated with lower viral loads, it is still possible to transmit the virus to others. Therefore, it is important to continue following public health guidelines such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Q: Should I still get vaccinated if breakthrough infections are possible?

A: Absolutely. Vaccines remain the most effective tool in preventing severe illness and reducing the overall impact of the pandemic. They play a crucial role in protecting individuals and communities.

In conclusion, breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals, while unfortunate, are not unexpected. Vaccines significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and provide important protection against COVID-19. It is essential to continue following public health guidelines and to encourage vaccination to help bring an end to this global health crisis.