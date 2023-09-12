سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

آنے والے iOS 17 سافٹ ویئر اپ ڈیٹ میں کیا توقع کی جائے۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 12، 2023
With the upcoming Apple keynote event ‘Wonderlust’ set to live-stream on Sept. 12, consumers are eagerly awaiting the release of new hardware, including the iPhone 15 series. Along with new devices, Apple always introduces new software for their products. This year, the focus is on the release of iOS 17, which was announced in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Developers and public beta testers have had the opportunity to try out the new version of iOS for both iPhone and iPad before the general public. So far, there have been eight beta releases for developers and six public beta versions since the limited release. The software has undergone several improvements and bug fixes based on user feedback during the beta testing phase.

As for the official release date, Apple’s website simply states “this fall.” However, no specific release date has been provided as of Sept. 11. It’s safe to assume that the release will be around the same time as the new iPhone 15 series.

Both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 have been available to members of Apple’s developer program since the WWDC keynote on June 5. Public betas were made available on July 12. Bloomberg’s reporting suggests that both software updates will be released simultaneously.

iOS 17 is expected to bring several new features and improvements to enhance user experience. However, specific details about these features have not been officially disclosed. Users can expect a more refined and intuitive interface, improved performance, advanced privacy features, and perhaps new functionalities that align with Apple’s dedication to user-centric design.

In conclusion, the release of iOS 17 alongside the iPhone 15 series is highly anticipated. Apple’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement is evident from the numerous beta releases and user feedback. As we eagerly await the official release, it is exciting to imagine the enhancements and features that iOS 17 will bring to our beloved Apple devices.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) – Apple
– Bloomberg reporting on iOS 17 release

