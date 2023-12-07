اوہائیو کے قانون ساز تفریحی ماریجوانا قانون سازی میں تبدیلیوں پر غور کرتے ہیں۔

Ohio lawmakers are engaged in ongoing discussions regarding potential modifications to the recently passed recreational marijuana legislation. While Issue 2, which was approved by voters, legalized recreational marijuana in Ohio, it is important to note that this law is subject to change as it is a state law and not a constitutional amendment.

On Wednesday night, just hours before the law was set to go into effect, Ohio Senators voted to approve changes to the bill’s language. These changes include a reduction in the number of marijuana plants allowed per household, from 12 to 6. Additionally, the proposed modifications introduce a 15% flat tax on recreational sales, increase the availability of record expungement for those previously convicted of possessing under 2.5 ounces of marijuana, and lower the maximum THC content for extracts from 90% to 50%.

Despite these approved changes, they still need to be ratified by the Ohio House and signed by Governor Mike DeWine to become law. As of now, Ohioans aged 21 and older can legally possess and use up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis. However, the current law does not permit the sale of recreational marijuana, so individuals cannot yet purchase it from local dispensaries. The launch of recreational dispensary sales in Ohio is expected to take place next fall, once the state has finalized the distribution of licenses.

In terms of consumption, smoking weed is prohibited in indoor public places and places of employment. Some communities in the Tri-State area, such as West Chester, Fairfield, and Hamilton, have placed a temporary ban on the sale of recreational marijuana. These municipalities are seeking more information about the implementation of the new law before allowing its commercialization.

It is evident that the passage of Issue 2 presents lawmakers with the challenge of balancing the desires of their constituents with the responsibility of enacting a clear and effective regulatory framework. The future of recreational marijuana in Ohio necessitates ongoing dialogue and careful consideration of the evolving landscape surrounding its legalization.