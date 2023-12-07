جرمینیم ٹومنس اوور ڈرائیو پیڈل پر ایک نیا موڑ

خلاصہ:

In this article, we explore the latest addition to the Tumnus overdrive pedal family – the Germanium Tumnus. With its limited supply of germanium diodes, this new version aims to capture the essence of the coveted Klon Centaur pedal. We take a closer look at its features, compare it to the original gold model, and discuss its potential as a valuable addition to any guitarist’s pedalboard.

Is the Germanium Tumnus an upgrade worth the higher price tag? The original Tumnus made use of silicon diodes, offering a unique sound of its own. However, this limited edition Germanium Tumnus takes things a step further by incorporating the germanium diodes that were reportedly used in the Klon. The result? A pedal that offers softer clipping compared to its silicon counterpart, reminiscent of the Klons themselves.

Danish Pete, who famously chose the original Tumnus over a real Klon Centaur in a blind test, found that the Germanium Tumnus brought a more treble-oriented tone. On the other hand, Lee Anderton noticed a touch more gain in the gold Tumnus. These subtle differences suggest that both pedals have something unique to offer, depending on personal preference and desired sound.

Comparisons to the Klon Centaur may ignite debates, but Andertons acknowledges that the available klones nowadays offer remarkable quality at a fraction of the price. The Tumnus, in both its iterations, successfully captures the essence of the Klon, blurring the lines between original and clone.

Ultimately, the Tumnus Germanium is the closest Wampler pedal to the real thing, according to Andertons. However, the perceived added bite of the gold Tumnus may resonate with some players. So, there isn’t necessarily a “better” option between the two – they both sound fantastic.

One notable advantage the Tumnus boasts is its compact size. While other pedals attempt to replicate the Klon’s tone, the Tumnus manages to pack its magic into a small enclosure. This makes it an attractive option for guitarists with limited pedalboard space or those seeking a versatile overdrive pedal that delivers on tone.

In conclusion, the Germanium Tumnus showcases Wampler’s commitment to providing guitarists with incredible tone options. Whether you choose the Germanium or gold version, both pedals offer a chance to experience the magic of the Klon Centaur at a more affordable price point. So, why stop at one? The Germanium Tumnus might just deserve a spot alongside its gold sibling on your pedalboard.