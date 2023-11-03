بلیک فرائیڈے اور سائبر پیر 2023 کے لیے ایپل کی نئی ڈیلز

The holiday season is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start thinking about your shopping list. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, and that means major discounts from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Whether you’re looking to buy gifts for loved ones or treat yourself to a new gadget, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of.

One of the most sought-after brands during the shopping season is Apple. Known for their high-quality devices, it’s rare to find substantial discounts on Apple products. However, this year there are some exciting early Black Friday deals that are worth your attention.

If you’ve been eyeing a new MacBook Air, Amazon is offering a $200 discount on the 2023 model. This sleek laptop features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. At the discounted price, it’s a steal for anyone in need of a powerful and compact laptop.

Verizon is also offering some great deals on Apple devices. Trade in your old device and get the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro for free, depending on your preferred storage option. Plus, Verizon is giving up to $280 off an iPad when you start a new line. As an added bonus, you’ll receive a free Apple TV with your phone purchase, along with six months of Apple One for free.

For iPad lovers, Best Buy has a great deal on the iPad mini. This compact tablet features an A15 processor, 64GB SSD storage, 4GB RAM, and a stunning Retina display. With a $100 discount, it’s a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on the latest iPad mini.

If you’re in the market for wireless earbuds, Amazon is offering a $60 discount on the 2nd-generation Apple AirPods Pro. These earbuds offer incredible sound quality and come with advanced features like active noise cancellation.

For audiophiles, Best Buy has a $70 discount on the Apple AirPods Max headphones. These over-ear headphones provide top-notch wireless sound and come in a sleek and stylish design.

These are just a few of the early Apple deals available this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to keep an eye out for more discounts and check back frequently for updates on the latest deals. Happy shopping!

اکثر پوچھے گئے سوالات

بلیک فرائیڈے کیا ہے؟

Black Friday is a popular shopping day that takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. It is known for its massive discounts and deals from various retailers.

بلیک فرائیڈے 2023 کب ہے؟

Black Friday 2023 falls on November 24th.

Do Apple products usually go on sale during Black Friday?

Apple products are typically not heavily discounted during Black Friday. However, there are often some deals available, particularly on older models or through authorized retailers.

Can I find deals on Apple products online?

Yes, many retailers offer online deals for Black Friday, including major e-commerce platforms like Amazon. It’s a great way to take advantage of discounts without having to visit physical stores.

How do I find the best Apple deals?

To find the best Apple deals, it’s important to compare prices from different retailers and look for discounts on reputable websites. Keep an eye out for official Apple retailers and authorized resellers for genuine products and reliable service.

Are there deals on other tech products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Absolutely! Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for offering discounts on a wide range of tech products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, smart home devices, and more. It’s a great time to find bargains on popular brands and upgrade your tech setup.