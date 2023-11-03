نئی چھٹیوں کی خریداری کی فروخت کے واقعات: ابتدائی چھوٹ اور خصوصی پیشکشیں۔

It’s that time of year again when shoppers eagerly await the holiday shopping sales events, with Black Friday just around the corner on November 24th, 2023. As consumers gear up to secure the best deals, it’s important to stay ahead of the game and take advantage of the latest trends in retail strategies.

This year, retailers are shaking things up even more by offering early holiday discounts before the Cyber Week deals event. Manufacturers and prominent retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have already started rolling out exceptional offers on various tech products, creating a shopping frenzy weeks ahead of Black Friday.

Walmart, one of the leading players in the retail industry, is enticing customers with a series of early Black Friday deals. The online sales will kick off on November 8th at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores until November 10th. And if you miss out on those, don’t worry, because Walmart will bring the deals back from November 22nd at 3 p.m. ET until the grand finale on Black Friday itself, November 24th.

But that’s not all! After the whirlwind of discounts on Black Friday, shoppers will have yet another opportunity to snag incredible deals on Cyber Monday, which falls on November 27th. Walmart is going all out with exclusive online deals on Cyber Monday, giving customers the chance to save big on a wide array of products.

If you’re a Walmart + member, you’re in for a special treat. You’ll gain early access to the enticing Cyber Monday deals three hours before they officially begin, allowing you to secure the best offers before they sell out.

So, whether you’re an avid tech enthusiast, a savvy shopper, or simply looking to kickstart your holiday shopping, get ready for an unprecedented holiday shopping season filled with remarkable early discounts and exclusive offers. Don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities to save big. Happy shopping!

اکثر پوچھے گئے سوالات

1. When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday falls on November 24th, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on November 23rd.

2. When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday occurs on November 27th, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

3. Which retailers are offering early holiday discounts?

Prominent retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are among those offering great deals on various tech products and more.

4. What are the dates for Walmart’s early Black Friday deals?

Walmart’s early Black Friday deals will start online on November 8th at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores until November 10th. The deals will return on November 22nd at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores until the grand finale on Black Friday, November 24th.

5. Will Walmart + members get any special benefits?

Yes, Walmart + members will have access to Cyber Monday deals three hours before they officially begin. This allows them to secure the best offers before they sell out.