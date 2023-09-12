سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

خبریں

iOS 17: آئی کلاؤڈ کیچین کے ساتھ آئی فون پر پاس ورڈز کا اشتراک کیسے کریں۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 12، 2023
iOS 17: آئی کلاؤڈ کیچین کے ساتھ آئی فون پر پاس ورڈز کا اشتراک کیسے کریں۔

Apple is introducing a major improvement for iCloud Keychain with iOS 17, allowing users to seamlessly share credentials with anyone. The new feature, known as “Family Passwords,” enables users to share passwords and passkeys with a group of trusted contacts. This feature is end-to-end encrypted and makes password sharing easier and more secure.

To share passwords on an iPhone running iOS 17, follow these steps:

  1. ترتیبات ایپ کھولیں
  2. Swipe down and tap on Passwords
  3. Under the Family Passwords section, choose “Get Started”
  4. Add people to your shared password group (their iPhone must also be on iOS 17)
  5. Select the passwords or passkeys you want to share
  6. Tap “Move” in the top right corner
  7. Send a message to the person/people you are sharing passwords with

It is possible to set up multiple shared password groups, allowing for more flexibility and convenience. However, there is a quirk when deleting shared passwords. They are moved to a Recently Deleted folder, which will be automatically deleted after 30 days. If you want to remove a shared password but keep it in your own passwords, you can recover it by tapping on the password in the Recently Deleted folder and selecting “Recover to My Passwords.”

Shared passwords across Apple devices enhance the convenience of iCloud Keychain and make it a more competitive option compared to paid password managers. This new capability in iOS 17 brings added versatility and security to password sharing. Are you excited about this new feature?

ذرائع کے مطابق:

- 9 سے 5 میک

- سیب

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

خبریں

ٹیلز آف رائز: بیونڈ دی ڈان ڈی ایل سی – مہاکاوی سفر کا تسلسل

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
خبریں

آرم نے IPO کے ساتھ Nasdaq پر کامیاب ڈیبیو کیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
خبریں

ایپل واچ 9: متبادل اسمارٹ واچز پر ایک نظر

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

پیپر ماریو: نینٹینڈو سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ: لاگت کے ساتھ بصری اپ گریڈ؟

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے ماحولیاتی اثرات کو کم کرنے کے لیے کاربن نیوٹرل ایپل واچ سیریز 9 متعارف کرادی

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

چپ فوز ہینڈ نے SEMA کے لیے مستنگ ریسنگ کا ایک تصور تیار کیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

کام کی جگہ پر اپنی پیداواری صلاحیت کو کیسے بہتر بنایا جائے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے