سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

خبریں

ناسا کا MOXIE ممکنہ انسانی مشن کے لیے مریخ پر آکسیجن پیدا کرتا ہے

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 12، 2023
ناسا کا MOXIE ممکنہ انسانی مشن کے لیے مریخ پر آکسیجن پیدا کرتا ہے

NASA has achieved a significant milestone in its plans to establish bases on Mars. The agency announced that its Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, also known as MOXIE, has successfully generated enough oxygen to keep a small dog alive on Mars for at least 10 hours. This achievement marks an important step towards enabling future astronauts to have breathable air or rocket propellant on the Red Planet.

MOXIE, a device the size of a microwave and weighing 40 pounds, was attached to the Perseverance rover when it landed on Mars in February 2021. For the past two years, MOXIE has been extracting trace amounts of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. Through an electrochemical process, the device separates one oxygen atom from each molecule of carbon dioxide, which makes up 95% of the planet’s atmosphere.

During its mission, MOXIE was able to produce 122 grams of oxygen, equivalent to the amount consumed by a small dog in 10 hours. At its most efficient, the device generated 12 grams of oxygen per hour, surpassing NASA’s original goal. This success demonstrates the feasibility of extracting oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere, which can potentially provide breathable air or serve as rocket propellant for future missions.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy emphasized the importance of developing technologies that utilize resources on celestial bodies like the Moon and Mars. These technologies are crucial for establishing long-term presence on the Moon, fostering a lunar economy, and laying the groundwork for human exploration of Mars.

In conclusion, NASA’s MOXIE has made significant progress in generating oxygen on Mars, paving the way for potential human missions to the Red Planet. This achievement brings us closer to the realization of sustainable bases and the ability to support astronauts with breathable air and fuel for rockets.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا کا مریخ پر آکسیجن کے اندر موجود وسائل کے استعمال کا تجربہ
- فاکس نیوز

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

