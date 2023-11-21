پلے اسٹیشن پورٹل: PS5 کے لیے اسکرین کا دوسرا تجربہ

Looking for a new way to enhance your PlayStation 5 gaming experience? Look no further than the PlayStation Portal. This innovative device has quickly become a must-have item for PlayStation fans, offering a second screen solution that allows you to play your favorite games from the comfort of your sofa or bed.

While the initial reaction to the PlayStation Portal may have been mild, the limited stock levels have created a frenzy among gamers, with everyone now eager to get their hands on one. Our review of the device gives it a solid 8/10 rating, highlighting its usefulness as a second screen companion for the PS5. However, it’s worth noting that the lack of Bluetooth and an internet browser does limit its functionality outside of the home.

But fear not, for Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation Portal will be back in stock in the UK starting from November 22. This news has brought relief to those who have been eagerly awaiting its availability. For updates on stock availability, be sure to follow @IGNUKDeals on Twitter.

So, what exactly is the PlayStation Portal and how does it enhance your gaming experience? Priced at £199.99 RRP, the PlayStation Portal is a dedicated second screen device for the PS5. It allows you to seamlessly continue your gaming session even when the TV is being used by someone else. Whether you’re lounging on the sofa or relaxing in bed, this compact and portable device ensures that you never have to miss out on your gaming adventures.

As the holiday season approaches, the PlayStation Portal has emerged as a popular choice for those who have recently invested in a PS5. Its versatility and convenience make it a perfect companion piece for your shiny new console. Grab one now to maximize your gaming enjoyment this holiday season.

اکثر پوچھے گئے سوالات

What is the price of the PlayStation Portal?

The PlayStation Portal is priced at £199.99 RRP in the UK.

When will the PlayStation Portal be back in stock?

Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation Portal will be back in stock in the UK starting from November 22.

Does the PlayStation Portal have Bluetooth and an internet browser?

No, the PlayStation Portal does not have Bluetooth or an internet browser, limiting its use outside of the home.

Where can I buy the PlayStation Portal?

You can purchase the PlayStation Portal from various retailers in the UK. Keep an eye on stock updates from @IGNUKDeals on Twitter for the latest information.