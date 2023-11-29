OnePlus Releases Latest Firmware Update for OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord N20 SE

OnePlus continues to prioritize user experience and security with the release of its latest firmware update for the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord N20 SE smartphones. This update brings the highly anticipated November 2023 Android Security Patch, bolstering device security and ensuring peace of mind for users.

While the update is currently rolling out for the Indian variant of the OnePlus 11R, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE Global variant will also receive the update. This incremental update will be gradually made available to all units of both devices in the coming days and weeks.

To manually check for the update, users can navigate to the System Settings, access the About section, and select Check for Update. This convenient feature allows users to stay up to date with the latest enhancements and security measures.

OnePlus remains committed to delivering regular updates and security patches to its wide range of compatible smartphones and tablets. In addition, the company is actively pushing the stable Oxygen OS 14 update to both flagship and mid-range smartphones, further enhancing the overall user experience.

In case users encounter any bugs or issues, OnePlus encourages Indian users to submit their concerns through the Google Dialer. On the other hand, global users can seek assistance and share their feedback on the OnePlus Community platform.

As technology evolves, OnePlus continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and respond to the ever-changing needs of its user base. By providing regular updates and maintaining a strong focus on security, OnePlus ensures its devices remain reliable and up to date in an increasingly digital world.

