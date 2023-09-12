سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

خبریں

مائیکروسافٹ ستمبر ایونٹ میں اپ گریڈ شدہ سرفیس گو 4 ٹیبلٹ کی نقاب کشائی کرے گا۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 12، 2023
مائیکروسافٹ ستمبر ایونٹ میں اپ گریڈ شدہ سرفیس گو 4 ٹیبلٹ کی نقاب کشائی کرے گا۔

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

خبریں

سائبرپنک 2077 2.0 اپڈیٹ سائبر پنک سے متاثر ہو کر نئے سکل ٹری پرکس متعارف کراتا ہے: Edgerunners Anime

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
خبریں

ٹیلز آف رائز: بیونڈ دی ڈان ڈی ایل سی – مہاکاوی سفر کا تسلسل

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
خبریں

آرم نے IPO کے ساتھ Nasdaq پر کامیاب ڈیبیو کیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

ہندس کاؤنٹی کو خلاف ورزی کے بعد کمپیوٹر نیٹ ورک کے مسلسل مسائل کا سامنا ہے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

اسپیس ایکس نے موسم کے خدشات کی وجہ سے اسٹارلنک سیٹلائٹس کے لانچ میں تاخیر کی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ایلے میگزین 2024 میں پرنٹ پر واپس آئے گا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

پال ڈانو کی استعداد: "بیٹ مین" میں دی رڈلر سے لے کر "ڈمب منی" میں کیتھ گل تک

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے