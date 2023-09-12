سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

خبریں

ایپل آئی فون 15 سیریز لانچ کرے گا۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 12، 2023
ایپل آئی فون 15 سیریز لانچ کرے گا۔

Apple is set to launch its newest smartphone series, the iPhone 15, this week. The launch event, called “Vendorlast,” is scheduled for Tuesday night (India time) at 10:30 PM. The company is expected to announce the release date and pricing of the iPhone 15 series during the event. The iPhone 15 series is rumored to feature a Type-C charging port, similar to Android smartphones. It is also expected to have improved camera features.

In addition to these features, the iPhone 15 series will also be compatible with AirPods and Apple Watches. Many Apple products are expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 15 series.

Launch Date and Pricing

The iPhone 15 launch event is scheduled for September 12 at 10:30 PM (India time). The price of the iPhone 15 series is expected to be $100 higher than previous models. However, the company has not confirmed this price increase. It is also expected that the prices of other iPhone series will decrease as a result.

The base model of the iPhone 15 is rumored to start at $899 or 90,000 INR. The price of the iPhone 15 Plus may start at $999.

نئی خصوصیات

The base model of the iPhone 15 will have a 6.1-inch display and 128GB of storage. The iPhone 15 will also feature a 6.7-inch screen and improved battery life. It will be powered by the A17 Bionic chip. The phone is also expected to receive software upgrades such as Titanium Edge and Max Persicope Telephoto lens.

Where to Watch the Launch Event

The iPhone 15 launch event can be watched on Apple TV and Apple’s official YouTube channel for free. The live streaming link for the “Wonderlust” event is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiP1l7jlIIA. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

ذرائع: [ماخذ 1]، [ماخذ 2]

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

خبریں

آئرش بیچ پر پایا گیا "پراسرار کائناتی گڑھا" مذاق کرنے والوں کے ذریعہ کھودنے والا سوراخ ہونے کا انکشاف

ستمبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
خبریں

مضبوط IPO کارکردگی کے ساتھ عوامی بازاروں میں بازو کی شروعات

ستمبر 14، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
خبریں

حتمی شکل کی تازہ کاری: Destiny 2 کے افسانوی شارڈز غائب ہو رہے ہیں۔

ستمبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے آئی فون 15 ماڈلز میں ہندوستان کے NavIC GPS سسٹم کو شامل کیا ہے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

سونی کا پی ایس ریموٹ پلے اب گوگل کروم کاسٹ پر دستیاب ہے: ایک ملا جلا تجربہ

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

گوگل نے Chromebooks کی خودکار اپ ڈیٹ سپورٹ کو 10 سال تک بڑھا دیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ریچارج کامیابی کے ساتھ یورپی ڈیجیٹل گفٹ اور گیمنگ کارڈ کمپنی اسٹارٹ سلیکٹ حاصل کرتا ہے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے