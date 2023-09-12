سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

خبریں

ایپل ایونٹ 2023: آئی فون 15 سیریز اور ایپل واچ سیریز 9 کا آغاز

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 12، 2023
ایپل ایونٹ 2023: آئی فون 15 سیریز اور ایپل واچ سیریز 9 کا آغاز

Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

ذرائع: بلومبرگ

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

خبریں

آئرش بیچ پر پایا گیا "پراسرار کائناتی گڑھا" مذاق کرنے والوں کے ذریعہ کھودنے والا سوراخ ہونے کا انکشاف

ستمبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
خبریں

مضبوط IPO کارکردگی کے ساتھ عوامی بازاروں میں بازو کی شروعات

ستمبر 14، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
خبریں

حتمی شکل کی تازہ کاری: Destiny 2 کے افسانوی شارڈز غائب ہو رہے ہیں۔

ستمبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے آئی فون 15 ماڈلز میں ہندوستان کے NavIC GPS سسٹم کو شامل کیا ہے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

سونی کا پی ایس ریموٹ پلے اب گوگل کروم کاسٹ پر دستیاب ہے: ایک ملا جلا تجربہ

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

گوگل نے Chromebooks کی خودکار اپ ڈیٹ سپورٹ کو 10 سال تک بڑھا دیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ریچارج کامیابی کے ساتھ یورپی ڈیجیٹل گفٹ اور گیمنگ کارڈ کمپنی اسٹارٹ سلیکٹ حاصل کرتا ہے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے