Man Arrested in Philadelphia Incident Involving Multiple Weapons, Drugs, and Suspicious Devices

Police in Philadelphia apprehended a man following an incident that involved a myriad of illegal and dangerous items within a residential property. The discovery unfolded when law enforcement agencies responded to reports of gunshots emanating from a home on Cottman Avenue. Inside the residence, authorities encountered 35-year-old Anton Rezinikov, a convicted felon who was found in possession of numerous firearms, including an AR-style rifle with its serial number tampered with, a revolver, a 9mm handgun, and a bulletproof vest. Rezinikov’s ownership or possession of firearms is prohibited due to his criminal background.

In addition to the arsenal of weapons, police uncovered a significant amount of illicit substances. The confiscated drugs included marijuana, crystal meth, crack cocaine, mushrooms, heroin, and Xanax pills. The discovery of large jugs filled with a liquid chemical and drug paraphernalia further raised suspicions about the activities taking place within the residence.

During the search of the premises, law enforcement officials stumbled upon a device that contained eight smaller suspicious devices. Due to the resemblance in design and construction to improvised explosive devices, the bomb squad was summoned to the scene. As a precautionary measure, nearby residents were evacuated, and the Philadelphia Fire Department’s hazmat unit was also called in to assess the liquid containers found on the property.

Further investigation led to the discovery of counterfeit money-making equipment, bottles of ink, and a sum of money that may be counterfeit. Two stolen vehicles, a 2023 Yamaha motorcycle, and a Mercedes Benz, were also recovered from the residence.

Anton Rezinikov was taken into custody and is now facing a plethora of charges, including causing and risking catastrophe, unlawfully possessing or manufacturing weapons of mass destruction, and various drug and gun charges. The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement authorities continue to gather additional evidence.

ماخذ: https://abc7ny.com/philadelphia-crime-bomb-squad-police-police-involved/11324393