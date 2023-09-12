سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ٹیکنالوجی

ہیروں اور سونے میں ڈھکا ہوا غیر مہنگا کسٹم آئی فون

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 12، 2023
ہیروں اور سونے میں ڈھکا ہوا غیر مہنگا کسٹم آئی فون

A Russian company called Caviar has created an ultra-exclusive and exorbitantly expensive custom iPhone. This luxurious device is aimed at the ultra-wealthy, who spare no expense when it comes to exclusivity.

Caviar describes itself as an international brand that specializes in creating custom luxury devices. Their products combine high technologies with exquisite materials such as gold, diamonds, natural leather, carbon, jewelry enamel, meteorites, and rare artifacts.

The custom iPhone in question costs a staggering R11,636,578. The phone has a unique casing made from 18K white gold and is encrusted with 570 individual diamonds. In addition, it comes with the Snowflake Graff necklace pendant produced by Laurence Graff, a renowned English jeweler. The pendant alone costs around R1,323,690.

The necklace pendant is shaped like an openwork snowflake and adorned with round and marquise-shaped diamonds. It hangs from a white gold chain encrusted with round diamonds. The total weight of the diamonds in the pendant is approximately 6.65 carats.

This is not the first time Caviar has created ridiculously expensive hand-held devices. They have previously produced products like the gold-coated iPhone 7 and the Tyrannophone, which is an iPhone 13 Pro embedded with a genuine Tyrannosaurus rex tooth.

These extravagant devices are targeted at individuals with an unimaginable amount of wealth. While the average person may find it difficult to comprehend spending such exorbitant amounts on a phone, for the ultra-wealthy, it is just another way to indulge in their luxurious lifestyle.

Overall, Caviar has established itself as a brand that caters to the ultra-wealthy, providing them with exclusive and lavish custom devices.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– IOL

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

ٹیکنالوجی

تجزیہ: پیپر ماریو: 30FPS کو نشانہ بنانے والے سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
ٹیکنالوجی

نیا ٹائٹینیم آئی فون 15 پرو متعارف کرایا جا رہا ہے: ہلکا اور زیادہ پائیدار

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
ٹیکنالوجی

اسٹریمنگ دور میں غیر مطمئن ٹی وی شوز کی رغبت اور مایوسی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

تجزیہ: پیپر ماریو: 30FPS کو نشانہ بنانے والے سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

نیا ٹائٹینیم آئی فون 15 پرو متعارف کرایا جا رہا ہے: ہلکا اور زیادہ پائیدار

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
خبریں

ڈبلن بیچ پر ایک پراسرار کریٹر کو ڈیبنک کرنا

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

اسٹریمنگ دور میں غیر مطمئن ٹی وی شوز کی رغبت اور مایوسی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے