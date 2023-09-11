سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

Ubisoft نے سرٹیفیکیشن ٹیسٹ کی وجہ سے XDefiant کی ریلیز میں تاخیر کی۔

میمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 11، 2023
Ubisoft نے سرٹیفیکیشن ٹیسٹ کی وجہ سے XDefiant کی ریلیز میں تاخیر کی۔

Ubisoft has announced a delay in the release of its upcoming free-to-play FPS game, XDefiant. The game was originally planned for a summer launch but will now likely be released in October. The delay is due to the game failing console certification tests conducted by Microsoft and Sony.

Mark Rubin, the executive producer of XDefiant, explained that the compliance bugs discovered during the certification process need to be addressed before the game can be released. Compliance bugs refer to issues related to the systems and overall experience that the platform holders expect from games on their platforms. These include features like trophy tracking and friend list updates.

Ubisoft San Francisco is planning to submit an updated version of XDefiant for certification in the coming weeks. If the game receives a conditional pass, it will require a Day 1 patch with final fixes to ensure compliance. This would push the release date to early or mid-October.

Initially announced as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, the game featured factions from Tom Clancy franchises such as Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division. However, Ubisoft dropped the Tom Clancy branding in March 2022 and introduced additional factions from its wider catalog, including Far Cry.

XDefiant will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

This delay is a setback for fans eagerly anticipating the release of XDefiant. However, it is important for Ubisoft to ensure that the game meets the requirements and expectations of the platform holders. By addressing the compliance bugs discovered during certification, the company is prioritizing a smooth gaming experience for players on all platforms.

Source: Videogames Chronicle

