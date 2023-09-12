کمزور Q2 ریونیو رپورٹ کے بعد اوریکل شیئرز میں کمی

Shares of Oracle Corporation fell 10% before the opening bell following the release of its second fiscal quarter financial report. The software company reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, slightly beating analysts’ expectations of $1.15 per share. However, revenue came in at $12.45 billion, falling short of the expected $12.47 billion.

ویسٹروک انضمام کے ساتھ آگے بڑھتا ہے کیونکہ اسمرفٹ کاپا شیئرز ڈوب جاتا ہے۔

Paper and packaging company WestRock saw a 6% increase in its shares before the bell after announcing its plans to merge with Dublin-based company Smurfit Kappa. In contrast, shares of Smurfit Kappa dropped more than 8% in response to the news.

Apple Stock Rises Ahead of iPhone Launch Event

Apple’s stock experienced a slight increase before the bell leading up to the highly anticipated iPhone launch event. The event, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, generated buzz and excitement among technology enthusiasts and investors alike.

بینک آف امریکہ نے سنٹاس اسٹاک کو اپ گریڈ کیا۔

Cintas saw a 1% rise in premarket trading after receiving a buy rating upgrade from Bank of America. This upgrade comes as the likelihood of a soft landing economic scenario increases, highlighting the positive outlook for the stock.

کیسی کے جنرل اسٹورز نے آمدنی کی توقعات کو پیچھے چھوڑ دیا۔

Retail stock Casey’s General Stores experienced a 4% increase in premarket trading after exceeding earnings expectations for the recent quarter. The company reported earnings of $4.52 per share, surpassing the anticipated $3.36 per share. While revenue slightly fell short of expectations, investors were still encouraged by the positive earnings report.

جیرون نے گولڈمین سیکس سے اپ گریڈ حاصل کیا۔

خون کے کینسر کے علاج کی ایک فرم جیرون نے گولڈمین سیکس سے خرید کی درجہ بندی اپ گریڈ حاصل کرنے کے بعد بیل سے پہلے اپنے اسٹاک میں 5% اضافہ دیکھا۔ یہ اپ گریڈ جیرون کے 2024 کے دوائیوں کے آغاز سے پہلے ہوا، جس میں کمپنی کے حصص میں نمایاں نمو کی صلاحیت ہے، تجزیہ کاروں نے 70% تک ممکنہ اضافے کی پیش گوئی کی ہے۔

