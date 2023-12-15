SpaceX گلوبل موبائل نیٹ ورک تک رسائی کے لیے سٹار لنک سیٹلائٹ کا نیا بیچ لانچ کرے گا۔

Space exploration company SpaceX is preparing for another launch of its Starlink internet satellites, with a mission to provide seamless global access to mobile networks. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 21 Starlink craft and is scheduled to launch from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch window is set to open at 12:04 a.m. EST (0504 GMT; 9:04 p.m. on Dec. 14 local California time).

SpaceX has revealed that this particular launch includes six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities. These satellites will enable mobile network operators worldwide to offer users the ability to text, make calls, and browse the internet from any location on land or in coastal waters. This innovative technology will revolutionize global mobile network access.

The liftoff will be broadcast live on SpaceX’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter), starting 15 minutes before the launch window opens. If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth for a vertical landing approximately 8.5 minutes after launch. The landing will take place on the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

This mission marks the first launch and landing for this specific booster, adding to SpaceX’s successful track record. The 21 Starlink satellites will be deployed into low Earth orbit about 62.5 minutes after liftoff from the Falcon 9’s upper stage.

SpaceX has been at the forefront of space exploration, with a focus on expanding its Starlink broadband megaconstellation. Currently consisting of over 5,100 active satellites, SpaceX’s network continues to grow with each successful launch. The company has already completed more than 90 orbital missions in 2023, including tests of its next-generation Starship Mars rocket.

This latest launch demonstrates SpaceX’s commitment to delivering innovative technology that enhances global connectivity and transforms the way we access mobile networks.