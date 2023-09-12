سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ٹیکنالوجی

ٹاپولوجیکل انسولیٹر میٹریل میں پیشرفت ایڈوانسڈ الیکٹرانکس اور کوانٹم کمپیوٹنگ کے لیے امکانات رکھتی ہے

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 12، 2023
ٹاپولوجیکل انسولیٹر میٹریل میں پیشرفت ایڈوانسڈ الیکٹرانکس اور کوانٹم کمپیوٹنگ کے لیے امکانات رکھتی ہے

A recent breakthrough in the field of topological insulator materials could have significant implications for advanced electronics and quantum computing, according to researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Topological insulator materials are a new phase of material that possess insulating properties internally while exhibiting conductive properties on their surface. This unique characteristic makes them highly desirable for various applications, including quantum computing.

Using only an electric field, scientists at ORNL have successfully transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This groundbreaking achievement allows electricity to flow freely across the material’s surface and edges without any energy dissipation, paving the way for the development of high-speed, low-power electronics.

The research, led by Mina Yoon of ORNL, holds promise for numerous practical applications. This includes next-generation electronics, spintronics, and quantum computing.

By inducing polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate through the electric field, the researchers were able to create different magnetic and topological states within the material. This breakthrough in controlling quantum states could revolutionize the field of electronics and computing.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal 2D Materials under the title “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films”. The study was funded by the Basic Energy Sciences and the Quantum Science Center.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

– “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films” by Wei Luo, Mao-Hua Du, Fernando A Reboredo, and Mina Yoon, 2D Materials

– Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے آئی فون 15 کے پری آرڈرز سے پہلے ایپل اسٹور کو نیچے لے لیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
ٹیکنالوجی

ویوو ہندوستان میں T2 پرو اسمارٹ فون لانچ کرے گا: جدید جمالیات کے ساتھ کارکردگی کا علمبردار

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
ٹیکنالوجی

خود کی دیکھ بھال اور ری چارجنگ کی مشق کرنے کے لیے سرفہرست پانچ نکات

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے آئی فون 15 کے پری آرڈرز سے پہلے ایپل اسٹور کو نیچے لے لیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ویوو ہندوستان میں T2 پرو اسمارٹ فون لانچ کرے گا: جدید جمالیات کے ساتھ کارکردگی کا علمبردار

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

خود کی دیکھ بھال اور ری چارجنگ کی مشق کرنے کے لیے سرفہرست پانچ نکات

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل کے آئی فون کی فروخت میں کمی، لیکن خدمات کا کاروبار فروغ پا رہا ہے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے