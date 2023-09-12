سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے تصدیق کی ہے کہ زیادہ تر آئی فون اور آئی پیڈ ایپس وژن پرو پر چلیں گی۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 12، 2023
ایپل نے تصدیق کی ہے کہ زیادہ تر آئی فون اور آئی پیڈ ایپس وژن پرو پر چلیں گی۔

Apple has confirmed that the majority of iPhone and iPad apps will be compatible with Vision Pro, its upcoming mixed reality headset. In a note to developers, Apple stated that “nearly all” apps developed for iPad and iPhone will be available on Vision Pro. The headset will feature an App Store that serves apps specifically developed for visionOS, as well as compatible iPad and iPhone apps that can be run on the headset.

Developers have two options when it comes to their apps on Vision Pro. By default, iPad and iPhone apps will be automatically published on the App Store for Vision Pro. Alternatively, developers can build a native visionOS version of their app and use Apple’s Universal Purchase cross-buy system to offer it for free to customers who have already purchased the app on iPhone or iPad. Developers also have the choice to opt their app out of appearing on Vision Pro entirely.

While most frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are included in visionOS, some capabilities specific to certain frameworks will not be available on Vision Pro. These include raw accelerometer or gyroscope access, custom peripheral drivers, raw GPS, NFC, SMS, HealthKit, RoomPlan, AppClip, and MLCompute. As for the cameras on Vision Pro, they cannot be accessed by third-party apps. Instead, attempting to access the cameras will result in a virtual webcam view of the user or a black feed with a “no camera” icon.

Some iPhone and iPad features will be automatically adapted for visionOS. Apps using TouchID or FaceID will be forwarded through Vision Pro’s eye-tracking based OpticID system. Additionally, Apple’s Core Location API will allow for location approximation via Wi-Fi or obtaining location information from a nearby iPhone.

Apple claims that “hundreds of thousands” of iPhone and iPad apps will run smoothly on Vision Pro when it launches. Developers can already use the visionOS simulator to ensure compatibility of their apps with the upcoming mixed reality headset.

Sources: Apple.

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

ٹیکنالوجی

بھارت میں سیلز بڑھانے کے لیے ایپل کا ٹریڈ ان پروگرام

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
ٹیکنالوجی

تجزیہ: پیپر ماریو: 30FPS کو نشانہ بنانے والے سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
ٹیکنالوجی

نیا ٹائٹینیم آئی فون 15 پرو متعارف کرایا جا رہا ہے: ہلکا اور زیادہ پائیدار

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

بھارت میں سیلز بڑھانے کے لیے ایپل کا ٹریڈ ان پروگرام

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

دھماکوں سے چلنے والا ایک کیڑے کے سائز کا روبوٹ رینگ سکتا ہے، چھلانگ لگا سکتا ہے اور بھاری بوجھ اٹھا سکتا ہے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

تجزیہ: پیپر ماریو: 30FPS کو نشانہ بنانے والے سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

نیا ٹائٹینیم آئی فون 15 پرو متعارف کرایا جا رہا ہے: ہلکا اور زیادہ پائیدار

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے