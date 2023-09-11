سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ٹیکنالوجی

ارجنٹائن میں NFTs تک ڈیجیٹل رسائی حاصل کرنے کے لیے Galicia کے ساتھ Lirium پارٹنرز

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 11، 2023
ارجنٹائن میں NFTs تک ڈیجیٹل رسائی حاصل کرنے کے لیے Galicia کے ساتھ Lirium پارٹنرز

Lirium, a leading provider of B2B2C digital asset access solutions, has announced a partnership with Galicia, the largest private bank in Argentina, to enable digital access to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Lirium’s white label solution will utilize the Polygon network, a proven platform for building and scaling apps on Ethereum, to provide Galicia clients with easy and quick access to NFTs.

This partnership marks another step in Lirium’s expansion in Latin America, where it already partners with financial services companies in several countries. With its turnkey digital assets access solution, Lirium aims to support the adoption of alternative digital asset products in the region.

Federico Murrone, the founder and CEO of Lirium, expressed his pride in partnering with Grupo Galicia and providing their clients with convenient access to the world of NFTs. He believes that Latin America is ready for the adoption of mainstream cryptocurrencies, and Lirium’s platform offers simple, fast, and safe channels to support the next wave of adoption.

Ariel Sánchez, Director of the Investment Portfolio at Banco Galicia, shared his enthusiasm for bringing blockchain technology to the bank’s clients and providing them with new and innovative solutions for their transactions. He thanked Lirium for their support in this endeavor.

Lirium prioritizes local settlement and has entered into agreements with partners in the region to offer B2B solutions for various cryptocurrency use cases. The company provides bank-level oversight of digital asset transactions and ensures regulatory compliance and security.

As an infrastructure company with European licenses, Lirium leverages its founders’ experience to provide a full-coverage turnkey infrastructure solution for digital financial assets. While the company’s initial focus is on Latin America, it plans to expand regionally and build the necessary legal and technological infrastructure for local provision, transaction, and settlement of digital assets.

Latin America has significant smartphone and digital wallet penetration, as well as awareness of cryptocurrencies. Lirium aims to meet the growing demand for digital asset refuge in the region.

For more information, please visit Lirium’s website.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Lirium AG
– Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru survey, AMI, Americas Market Intelligence

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

ٹیکنالوجی

اسٹریمنگ دور میں غیر مطمئن ٹی وی شوز کی رغبت اور مایوسی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
ٹیکنالوجی

نیا سسٹم ہانگ کانگ روڈ ٹنل کے لیے ادائیگیوں کو تیز کرتا ہے اور وسیع تر ڈیجیٹل ادائیگی کی قبولیت کے لیے راہ ہموار کرتا ہے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے آئی فون 15 کے پری آرڈرز سے پہلے ایپل اسٹور کو نیچے لے لیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

خبریں

ڈبلن بیچ پر ایک پراسرار کریٹر کو ڈیبنک کرنا

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

اسٹریمنگ دور میں غیر مطمئن ٹی وی شوز کی رغبت اور مایوسی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

نیا سسٹم ہانگ کانگ روڈ ٹنل کے لیے ادائیگیوں کو تیز کرتا ہے اور وسیع تر ڈیجیٹل ادائیگی کی قبولیت کے لیے راہ ہموار کرتا ہے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے آئی فون 15 کے پری آرڈرز سے پہلے ایپل اسٹور کو نیچے لے لیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے