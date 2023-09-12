سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ٹیکنالوجی

IBM اور Parle مصنوعات کلاؤڈ اور AI کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے ڈیجیٹل تبدیلی کو تیز کرنے کے لیے تعاون کرتے ہیں۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 12، 2023
IBM اور Parle مصنوعات کلاؤڈ اور AI کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے ڈیجیٹل تبدیلی کو تیز کرنے کے لیے تعاون کرتے ہیں۔

IBM and Parle Products have announced an expanded collaboration to drive digital transformation in the food and beverage industry. As part of this collaboration, Parle Products, one of India’s leading biscuit and confectionary manufacturers, will leverage IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance its operations, product development, and customer experience.

With the use of cloud computing, Parle Products aims to streamline its supply chain management, optimize production processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging AI technologies, the company can gain valuable insights from data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced product development.

This collaboration will also focus on enhancing Parle Products’ customer experience by leveraging AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These technologies will enable Parle Products to provide personalized recommendations, respond to customer queries in real-time, and deliver a seamless and engaging customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive innovation in the food and beverage industry by exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies have the potential to improve traceability, ensure product safety, and enable more efficient supply chain management.

Overall, this collaboration between IBM and Parle Products exemplifies the power of digital transformation in revolutionizing the food and beverage industry. By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing and AI, Parle Products can achieve operational excellence, drive innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– IBM: https://www.ibm.com/in-en
– Parle Products: http://www.parleproducts.com/

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

ٹیکنالوجی

ٹرانزٹ متعارف کرایا جا رہا ہے: ہموار گانوں کی منتقلی کے لیے ایک پلگ ان

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
ٹیکنالوجی

واٹس ایپ نے اشتہارات متعارف کرانے کی خبروں کی تردید کرتے ہوئے واٹس ایپ چینلز کا فیچر متعارف کرادیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
ٹیکنالوجی

وولوو اور پولسٹر کار کے مالکان پارکنگ یا چارج ہونے پر مواد کو سٹریم کرنے کے لیے

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

ٹرانزٹ متعارف کرایا جا رہا ہے: ہموار گانوں کی منتقلی کے لیے ایک پلگ ان

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

واٹس ایپ نے اشتہارات متعارف کرانے کی خبروں کی تردید کرتے ہوئے واٹس ایپ چینلز کا فیچر متعارف کرادیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

وولوو اور پولسٹر کار کے مالکان پارکنگ یا چارج ہونے پر مواد کو سٹریم کرنے کے لیے

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

بوس نے QuietComfort ہیڈ فون کی نئی الٹرا لائن کی نقاب کشائی کی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے