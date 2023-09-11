سٹی لائف

گوگل پکسل واچ ستمبر میں اینڈرائیڈ سیکیورٹی پیچ حاصل کرے گی۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 11، 2023
Verizon has revealed that the Google Pixel Watch is scheduled to receive a new software update, marked as version RWDC.230905.003, which includes the September Android security patch for watches. The release date is stated as September 11, indicating that the update should be available for users today.

While no additional details were provided, it is expected that the update will primarily focus on the latest Android security patches, suggesting that it may be a relatively minor update. Further information or official announcements from Google regarding the release are currently unknown.

It is worth noting that Google has confirmed the rollout of build RWDC.230905.003 for the Pixel Watch, encompassing both LTE and Bluetooth/WiFi models.

Users eagerly anticipating the update can attempt to download it using the traditional Wear OS update tapping method. If any further information becomes available or if Google addresses the release, we will update this post accordingly.

In summary, the Google Pixel Watch is set to receive the September Android security patch, as revealed by Verizon. This update, identified as version RWDC.230905.003, is expected to provide the most up-to-date security enhancements for the Pixel Watch. Users can check for the update manually through the Wear OS update tapping trick or wait for it to roll out automatically.

تعریفیں:
– Pixel Watch: The wearable device developed by Google, designed to provide various smartwatch functionalities.
– Android Security Patch: An update released by Google to fix vulnerabilities and enhance the security of Android devices.
– Verizon: A telecommunications company that provides mobile phone services and wireless products.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ویریزون

