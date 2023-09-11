سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ٹیکنالوجی

سام سنگ کے One UI واچ 5 اپ ڈیٹ میں سیکیورٹی کی بہتر خصوصیات

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 11، 2023
سام سنگ کے One UI واچ 5 اپ ڈیٹ میں سیکیورٹی کی بہتر خصوصیات

Samsung’s One UI Watch 5 update brings forth improved security features for Galaxy Watch users. One noteworthy change is that PIN or pattern-based screen locks can no longer be bypassed by factory resets. This means that if your Galaxy Watch runs the latest update and you have a PIN or pattern-based screen lock enabled, you will be prompted to enter the PIN or pattern during the initial setup after a factory reset.

In the event of a lost or stolen Galaxy Watch, this added security feature prevents unauthorized access and protects your personal data. It ensures that no one else can use your watch without entering the correct PIN or pattern. This update aims to provide enhanced security and peace of mind for Galaxy Watch users.

However, if you forget your PIN or pattern, you can still regain access to your Galaxy Watch by confirming your identity through your Google account and smartphone. By using your Google ID or fingerprint, you can recover your Galaxy Watch after a factory reset.

It’s important to note that some users have reported issues with confirming their Google account using the fingerprint scanner during the setup process. However, entering the Google account’s password manually has proven to be a successful method for identity confirmation and unlocking the watch.

The One UI Watch 5 update initially debuted with the Galaxy Watch 6 series and is now available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineups in various markets. Samsung continues to prioritize the security and privacy of its users, and this update is a testament to their commitment.

Overall, the improved security measures in the One UI Watch 5 update offer greater protection for Galaxy Watch users and ensure that their personal data remains secure even in the event of a factory reset.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Original Article: [title of the source article]
– Samsung’s One UI Watch 5 update documentation

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

ٹیکنالوجی

وولوو اور پولسٹر کار کے مالکان پارکنگ یا چارج ہونے پر مواد کو سٹریم کرنے کے لیے

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
ٹیکنالوجی

بوس نے QuietComfort ہیڈ فون کی نئی الٹرا لائن کی نقاب کشائی کی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
ٹیکنالوجی

پیپر ماریو: نینٹینڈو سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ: لاگت کے ساتھ بصری اپ گریڈ؟

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

وولوو اور پولسٹر کار کے مالکان پارکنگ یا چارج ہونے پر مواد کو سٹریم کرنے کے لیے

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

بوس نے QuietComfort ہیڈ فون کی نئی الٹرا لائن کی نقاب کشائی کی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
خبریں

سائبرپنک 2077 2.0 اپڈیٹ سائبر پنک سے متاثر ہو کر نئے سکل ٹری پرکس متعارف کراتا ہے: Edgerunners Anime

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

پیپر ماریو: نینٹینڈو سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ: لاگت کے ساتھ بصری اپ گریڈ؟

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے