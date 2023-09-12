سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ٹیکنالوجی

ایئر فورس 2024 میں کلاؤڈ بیسڈ کمانڈ اینڈ کنٹرول لانے کا ارادہ رکھتی ہے۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 12، 2023
The Air Force’s integrating program executive officer for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management (C3BM), Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsey, has outlined the service’s plans to bring cloud-based command and control and other digital infrastructure to operators by 2024. However, these plans are contingent on the Air Force receiving its budget on time. Cropsey stated that if the budget is delayed, progress on crucial efforts, such as improving digital infrastructure for the deployment of cloud-based command and control, could be impeded.

C3BM was established last year to handle the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), which is a collection of interconnected technologies and networked sensors that enable seamless data transmission across the department. ABMS is the Air Force’s contribution to the Pentagon’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative, aiming to connect networks, systems, and sensors from headquarters to the battlefield.

To understand the operational command and control needs, the Air Force sent a team to the Indo-Pacific region for a year-long study. This analysis has driven the development of use cases for ABMS. The ABMS team is also engaging with commanders to identify operational problems that can be addressed by the system.

A significant component of ABMS is the deployment of a cloud-based command and control solution called CBC2. Cropsey highlighted that CBC2 deployment is a top priority and plans are in place to install the technology in three undisclosed locations in 2024. However, the success of CBC2 depends on having the digital infrastructure to connect the system effectively.

Cropsey noted that timing and scheduling reconciliation, as well as the complexity of integrating different elements, pose challenges. The focus is initially on deploying CBC2 to Air Defense Sectors before expanding to larger theaters, such as Indo-Pacific Command or European Command.

If the budget is delayed beyond the second quarter of fiscal 2024, adjustments will need to be made for other approved priorities. However, Cropsey emphasized that the current fielding plan for CBC2 should remain intact.

