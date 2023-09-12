سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ٹیکنالوجی

BeXide Studio to Showcase Unannounced Game at Tokyo Game Show 2023

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 12، 2023
BeXide Studio to Showcase Unannounced Game at Tokyo Game Show 2023

BeXide, the reputable studio known for its popular games such as Doko Demo Issyo and Super Bullet Break, has announced that it will be exhibiting an unannounced title for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC (Steam) platforms at Tokyo Game Show 2023. This highly anticipated game will be showcased alongside BeXide’s previously announced game, Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to play both Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights and the undisclosed title at the “Indie Games Corner” booth. As a special treat for players, BeXide will be offering exclusive Tokyo Game Show 2023 acrylic key holders for Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights, as well as a separate original novelty for the newly announced game.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 24 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. This highly regarded gaming event attracts industry professionals, gaming enthusiasts, and media from around the globe, providing a platform for developers to showcase their latest creations.

BeXide’s decision to present an unannounced game at Tokyo Game Show 2023 has generated significant excitement among fans and the gaming community. With the studio’s track record of delivering enjoyable and innovative gaming experiences, the anticipation for this new title is at an all-time high.

Source: Gematsu.com

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے آئی فون 15 کے پری آرڈرز سے پہلے ایپل اسٹور کو نیچے لے لیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
ٹیکنالوجی

ویوو ہندوستان میں T2 پرو اسمارٹ فون لانچ کرے گا: جدید جمالیات کے ساتھ کارکردگی کا علمبردار

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
ٹیکنالوجی

خود کی دیکھ بھال اور ری چارجنگ کی مشق کرنے کے لیے سرفہرست پانچ نکات

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے آئی فون 15 کے پری آرڈرز سے پہلے ایپل اسٹور کو نیچے لے لیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ویوو ہندوستان میں T2 پرو اسمارٹ فون لانچ کرے گا: جدید جمالیات کے ساتھ کارکردگی کا علمبردار

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

خود کی دیکھ بھال اور ری چارجنگ کی مشق کرنے کے لیے سرفہرست پانچ نکات

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل کے آئی فون کی فروخت میں کمی، لیکن خدمات کا کاروبار فروغ پا رہا ہے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے