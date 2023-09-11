سٹی لائف

ایپل سالانہ کلیدی تقریب میں آئی فون 15 کی نقاب کشائی کرے گا۔

میمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 11، 2023
Apple is set to reveal its latest generation of devices, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15, at its annual keynote event on September 12. Analysts and consumers are eagerly awaiting the event, hoping to witness the tech brand’s innovative offerings.

Phillip Shoemaker, Founding Director of the Apple App Store and Executive Director of Identity.com, highlights the need for Apple to expand its ecosystem by opening up new avenues for the App Store. Shoemaker suggests extending the App Store’s functionality and allowing new types of approved apps to enter the marketplace. However, he acknowledges that Apple has been hesitant to make such changes in the past.

The App Store has long been praised for its quality control and security measures but criticized for its “closed system” approach. Critics argue that this approach limits the types of apps that can be developed and leaves little room for innovation. Shoemaker believes that it is crucial for Apple to embrace new forms of functionality and strive for greater flexibility within the App Store.

In addition to discussing the App Store, Shoemaker also shares insights on the expected price ranges for the upcoming iPhone 15 devices. Although specific details are scarce, there is speculation that the new iPhones will offer enhanced features and improved performance, which might come with a higher price tag.

As Apple’s annual keynote event approaches, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the unveiling of the iPhone 15 continues to build. Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike are eager to see what the company has in store and if it will deliver the innovation and enhancements they have come to expect from the iconic brand.

تعریفیں:
– Ecosystem: In the context of technology, an ecosystem refers to a collection of interconnected software, hardware, and services that work together to create a unified user experience.
– App Store: Apple’s digital distribution platform for mobile apps available on iOS devices.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Yahoo Finance Live interview with Phillip Shoemaker.

