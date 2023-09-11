سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ٹیکنالوجی

Apple to Adopt USB-C Standard for Future iPhone Releases

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 11، 2023
Apple to Adopt USB-C Standard for Future iPhone Releases

After years of resistance, Apple Inc. has finally capitulated to the USB-C standard and will use it for all future iPhone releases. The company has been using its proprietary Lightning port for device charging since 2012. While the Lightning port has been a unique selling point for Apple, it has also been a burden for consumers due to the high cost of replacement cables.

The decision to switch to USB-C comes after the European Union (EU) signed a common charger mandate in October 2022. According to the mandate, all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU must have a USB Type-C charging port. Laptops will follow suit in 2026. The directive was put in place to reduce unnecessary charger purchases and standardize charging across devices.

Apple has been strongly opposed to the common charger mandate, arguing that it stifles innovation. However, the company has since conceded that it has no choice but to comply. In fact, Apple already incorporated USB-C in its iPad Air in 2020 and the 10th generation iPad in 2022. Now, the company will extend this standardization to the iPhone space.

The move to USB-C will bring convenience to consumers, as they will no longer need to carry multiple charging cables for different devices. Additionally, it will likely reduce the cost of replacement cables, as USB-C cables are more readily available and generally less expensive than Lightning cables.

Apple’s decision to adopt the USB-C standard for future iPhone releases will be officially unveiled on September 12 with the launch of the iPhone 15. This marks the end of an era for Apple and the beginning of a more universal charging experience for consumers.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- بی بی سی
– European Union official website

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

ٹیکنالوجی

پیپر ماریو: نینٹینڈو سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ: لاگت کے ساتھ بصری اپ گریڈ؟

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے ماحولیاتی اثرات کو کم کرنے کے لیے کاربن نیوٹرل ایپل واچ سیریز 9 متعارف کرادی

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
ٹیکنالوجی

چپ فوز ہینڈ نے SEMA کے لیے مستنگ ریسنگ کا ایک تصور تیار کیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

پیپر ماریو: نینٹینڈو سوئچ کے لیے ہزار سالہ دروازہ: لاگت کے ساتھ بصری اپ گریڈ؟

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

ایپل نے ماحولیاتی اثرات کو کم کرنے کے لیے کاربن نیوٹرل ایپل واچ سیریز 9 متعارف کرادی

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

چپ فوز ہینڈ نے SEMA کے لیے مستنگ ریسنگ کا ایک تصور تیار کیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

کام کی جگہ پر اپنی پیداواری صلاحیت کو کیسے بہتر بنایا جائے۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے