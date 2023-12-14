نئے قمری مشن نے چاند پر حیران کن دریافتوں کو بے نقاب کیا۔

A groundbreaking lunar mission by South Korea has recently unveiled unexpected findings about the far side of the Moon and brought forth a wealth of new insights. The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, known as Danuri, was launched in August 2022 and has been meticulously studying the Moon since entering its orbit in December of the same year. Researchers presented their remarkable discoveries at the American Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco.

One of the most remarkable revelations from the mission came from the gamma-ray spectrometer aboard Danuri. This instrument not only measures high-energy electromagnetic radiation coming from the Moon’s surface, disclosing the chemical composition of its minerals, but has also detected gamma rays originating from other parts of space. In fact, scientists observed the brightest burst of gamma rays ever recorded, emanating from a galaxy 580 million parsecs away. In addition, Danuri captured numerous gamma-ray bursts from distant stars and recorded radiation spikes caused by solar storms.

Additionally, Danuri’s high-resolution camera, aptly named ‘ShadowCam’, has provided unparalleled insights into the Moon’s polar craters that are permanently shrouded in darkness. By capturing the faint light scattered from nearby illuminated areas, the camera revealed that some craters near the Moon’s equator appeared less pronounced than previously thought. This finding highlights the importance of comparing craters in different lighting conditions to create a more accurate interpretation of images from the lunar poles.

Nevertheless, one of the mission’s flagship instruments, the polarized cameras designed to observe the Moon’s surface, faced challenges. Only one of the cameras is operational and is operating at a much slower pace than anticipated. Furthermore, image processing has proven to be difficult due to smears and artifacts that require extensive time and effort to extract scientific data.

Despite these setbacks, the overall success of the Danuri mission has exceeded expectations. Having already surpassed its projected one-year lifespan, the spacecraft could continue operating for several more months or even years. One upcoming test will be the mission’s ability to withstand a solar eclipse in March 2025, during which sunlight will be cut off, and the spacecraft will rely solely on its batteries. The mission controllers eagerly await the outcome of this challenge before making decisions about the future duration of the mission.