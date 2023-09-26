سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ایک ویکسفورڈ آدمی نے اپنے عقبی باغ میں ناردرن لائٹس کی شاندار تصاویر کھینچی

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 26، 2023
ایک ویکسفورڈ آدمی نے اپنے عقبی باغ میں ناردرن لائٹس کی شاندار تصاویر کھینچی

Gary O’Flynn, a resident of Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, was fortunate enough to witness the ارورہ بوریلیس in his own backyard. O’Flynn, who works long shifts, returned home to find the Northern Lights illuminating the sky. He quickly grabbed his camera and captured some stunning images of the natural phenomenon.

۔ ارورہ بوریلیس is a dazzling display of lights that can be seen in the northern hemisphere. It is caused by the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth’s magnetic field. The lights can appear in various colors, including green, pink, blue, and purple.

O’Flynn revealed that he uses an app called Glendale to track his chances of seeing the aurora. This app helps him determine the likelihood of a clear night and favorable conditions for viewing the lights.

According to David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, the equinox, which occurs when the sun crosses the earth’s equator, can increase the chances of seeing the Northern Lights. However, Moore emphasized that viewing the lights is not guaranteed, and it is rare to see them with the naked eye.

Astronomy Ireland, a non-profit group dedicated to space enthusiasts, organizes various events for the public. They also provide an aurora alert service, which informs individuals about the possibility of seeing the lights. Moore, who has witnessed the aurora multiple times both in Ireland and on guided tours to the arctic circle, recommends using a good camera to capture clear images of the lights.

While the best period to observe the Northern Lights in Ireland is between September and March, BBC News recently reported that residents of Northern Ireland may have the opportunity to see the lights in the coming nights. O’Flynn, who understands the rarity of capturing the lights, still plans to monitor the skies for another chance to photograph the Northern Lights.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- جرنل
– Astronomy Ireland

