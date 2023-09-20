سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ماہرین آثار قدیمہ نے لکڑی کا قدیم ترین ڈھانچہ دریافت کیا، جو اعلیٰ درجے کے آباؤ اجداد کی طرف اشارہ کرتے ہوئے

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 20، 2023
Archaeologists have made an extraordinary discovery in Zambia, unearthing the oldest wooden structure ever found. The structure, believed to be a platform, walkway, or raised dwelling, dates back at least 476,000 years, well before the evolution of Homo sapiens. This finding suggests that our ancestors may have been more advanced than previously thought.

The well-preserved wooden structure was found at Kalambo Falls, near the border with Tanzania. Cut-marks on the wood indicate that stone tools were used to join two large logs together. In addition to the structure, a collection of wooden tools, including a wedge and a digging stick, were also discovered at the site.

The previous record for the oldest wooden structure was around 9,000 years. The discovery at Kalambo Falls is considered a “chance discovery” made in 2019 while excavating at the site. The structure was preserved due to the high level of water at the falls. Ancient wood tends to rot and leave behind little trace, making such discoveries rare.

The researchers used a new method called luminescence dating to accurately determine the age of the structure. This method measures the last time minerals were exposed to sunlight. The results revealed that the wooden structure is much older than initially thought, dating back at least 476,000 years.

This discovery challenges the idea that our ancestors were nomadic, as the structure seemed to be a permanent dwelling near the waterfalls, which provided a constant source of water. The finding also suggests an abstract level of thinking and possibly the use of language, as our ancestors used their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something that had not previously existed.

The study of this wooden structure has changed the way archaeologists think about our ancient relatives, recognizing their ability to transform their surroundings and improve their daily lives. This finding demonstrates the cognitive abilities of our ancestors in terms of planning and visualizing the finished product.

Further research is needed to confirm whether the structure was a permanent dwelling or not. The discovery at Kalambo Falls provides valuable insights into the advanced nature of our ancestors and their ability to adapt to their surroundings.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- اے ایف پی

