فلکیات میگزین نے ٹیلی اسکوپ مقابلہ کے ساتھ 50 سال منائے

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023
Astronomy Magazine recently celebrated its 50th anniversary by teaming up with Celestron, a telescope manufacturer, to hold a contest where readers could share their most memorable experiences with astronomy. More than 170 letters were submitted, and the winning essay was written by Vicki Wilson of Clinton, New York.

Wilson recalls an experience from the early 2000s when she and her husband sat in a quiet country cemetery, watching the Perseid meteor shower. They called Wilson’s father, who was watching the meteor shower from his deck in another town, so they could share the experience.

They sat on their car, gazing at the sky for an hour, with Wilson’s father on the phone. The meteors streaked across the sky, captivating them. Every now and then, a particularly bright or long meteor would catch their attention, leading to exclamations of “Whoa!” and Wilson’s question, “Did you see that, Dad?” to which her father would reply, “Yes, I did.”

The experience held special significance for Wilson because it connected the new life she was creating with her husband to her past and the people who had raised her. Unfortunately, her father passed away in 2017, but Wilson hopes that they are still somehow connected, both watching and appreciating the wonders of the world.

The winning prize for the contest was a Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Smartphone App-Enabled Dobsonian Telescope, valued at $799.95. Astronomy Magazine expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in the contest and congratulated Vicki Wilson on her winning essay.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Astronomy Magazine (www.astronomy.com)
– Celestron, telescope manufacturer

