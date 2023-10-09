سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

آئن سٹائن کا نظریہ کشش ثقل اور متبادل کی تلاش

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 9، 2023
آئن سٹائن کا نظریہ کشش ثقل اور متبادل کی تلاش

Einstein’s theory of gravity, known as general relativity, has been successful for over a century. However, the theory has its limitations. It predicts its own failure at spacetime singularities like black holes and the Big Bang. Unlike other physical theories, general relativity has only been tested in weak gravity. Deviations from general relativity are possible and are expected to occur in the universe.

According to Einstein’s theory, the universe originated from a Big Bang, and singularities exist inside black holes where space and time lose meaning. This indicates that general relativity fails in these extreme conditions and needs to be replaced with a more fundamental theory. Quantum mechanics, which applies at small scales, is expected to resolve these spacetime singularities.

Attempts to combine general relativity and quantum mechanics have introduced deviations from Einstein’s theory. While general relativity has survived all tests so far, deviations from it are believed to be hiding in cosmological observations. The Λ-Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM) model, which is the current standard model of cosmology, is incomplete and unsatisfactory from a theoretical standpoint. Observational tensions in measuring the Hubble constant and the mystery surrounding dark energy and dark matter have motivated the search for modified gravity theories.

The acceleration of the universe discovered in 1998 through Type Ia supernovae observations is a strong motivation for modified gravity. The nature of dark energy, which is postulated in the ΛCDM model, is unknown and lacks physical justification. Alternative theories to Einstein’s gravity, such as scalar-tensor gravity, have been proposed and can explain the observed phenomena while introducing deviations from general relativity.

The search for alternatives to Einstein’s theory of gravity has expanded over the years, with theories like Horndeski theories being explored. These theories allow for deviations from general relativity, especially in cosmological environments. The current situation calls for further exploration and testing of these alternative theories to better understand the nature of gravity and the universe.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– The Conversation: “Einstein’s gravity theory is beautiful and all that – but it’s wrong”

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

جزوی سورج گرہن اس ہفتہ کو البرٹا میں نظر آئے گا۔

اکتوبر 12، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

جزوی سورج گرہن اس ہفتہ کو البرٹا میں نظر آئے گا۔

اکتوبر 12، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے