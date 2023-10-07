سٹی لائف

سائنس

Exoplanetary Systems میں پانی کی دنیا کا وجود

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 7، 2023
This article discusses the presence of water worlds in exoplanetary systems, focusing on the mass-radius relations and bulk compositions of these planets. According to planet formation models, exoplanets that migrate from beyond the snowline of the protoplanetary disk are likely to have water-ice-rich cores. These water worlds can make up approximately 50% of the planet’s mass.

The observed radius valley of Kepler planets, which is well explained by the atmospheric dichotomy of rocky planets, suggests the existence of water worlds based on precise measurements of mass and radius of transiting planets. However, determining the core compositions of these planets is challenging due to the similarity in density between water-ice-rich planets and rocky planets with thin atmospheres.

To investigate the presence of water worlds, the authors combine different formation models with atmospheric escape models to simulate planetary systems consistent with the observed radius valley. By comparing these simulated planets with the observed planets in terms of mass, radius, and orbital period, they can evaluate the likelihood of water worlds in the current sample.

The migration models suggest that a significant percentage of bare planets, without primordial H/He atmospheres, can be water-ice-rich around G- and M-type host stars. This is consistent with the mass-radius distributions of the observed planets. However, most water worlds are predicted to have longer orbital periods (>10 days). Therefore, identifying these water worlds through methods like radial velocity and transmission spectroscopy would be more effective when targeting planets with longer orbital periods.

In conclusion, this research suggests that water worlds are likely to be present in exoplanetary systems and can be identified based on their mass-radius relations and orbital periods. Further studies using observational data and advanced spectroscopic techniques can provide more insights into the existence and characteristics of these water worlds.

Source: The article “The Existence of Water Worlds in Exoplanetary Systems” by Aritra Chakrabarty and Gijs D. Mulders.

